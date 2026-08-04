Marriott Bonvoy and BetMGM Bring Rewards Collaboration to Canada

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BetMGM, a leading sports betting and iGaming operator, and Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program, announced the expansion of their rewards collaboration to Alberta following the opening of the regulated online gambling market.

Through BetMGM Rewards, the company's loyalty program, players in Alberta can link their Marriott Bonvoy and BetMGM accounts, transfer BetMGM Rewards into Marriott Bonvoy points, and redeem Marriott Bonvoy points for stays and experiences worldwide. The rollout in Alberta expands on the rewards program that debuted in the U.S. in 2024.

"Our partnership with Marriott Bonvoy continues to be a powerful differentiator and is one of the most rewarding loyalty offerings in our industry," said Adam Greenblatt, Chief Executive Officer, BetMGM. “By extending this program, we're providing Albertans the opportunity to be part of a world-class loyalty program with tremendous flexibility on points redemption. It's another way we deliver unique value that players cannot find anywhere else.”

BetMGM offers a seamless experience for linking accounts and exchanging BetMGM Rewards points for Marriott Bonvoy points through the BetMGM Rewards Store. Players can connect their accounts through the BetMGM mobile app, website or Rewards Store by accessing "My Rewards" within their account profile.

BetMGM is currently available in 31 markets with mobile and retail offerings. The BetMGM Sportsbook app is accessible on both iOS and Android, as well as via desktop at www.betmgm.com.

As BetMGM continues to expand into new markets and introduces new features, responsible gambling remains a key focus. Additionally, BetMGM is proud to provide resources to help customers play responsibly, including GameSense, an industry-leading program developed and licensed to BetMGM by the British Columbia Lottery Corporation. Through the integration within BetMGM's mobile and desktop platforms, customers can receive the same GameSense experience they have grown to rely on at MGM Resorts properties. GameSense complements BetMGM's existing responsible gambling tools which serve to provide customers with an entertaining and safe digital experience.

For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on X.

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See BetMGM.com for Terms. 18+ only. Bet Responsibly. AB only. Subject to eligibility requirements. If gambling is affecting your mental health or well-being, 211 Alberta is here to help. Call or text 211 or visit ab.211.ca.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's U.S.-licensed, state-of-the-art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market-leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and Party Poker. Founded in 2018, BetMGM is headquartered in New Jersey. For more information, visit https://casino.betmgm.ca/en/blog/ or https://sports.betmgm.ca/en/blog.

About Marriott Bonvoy®

Marriott Bonvoy, Marriott International's award-winning travel program and marketplace, gives members access to transformative, eye-opening experiences around the corner and across the globe. Marriott Bonvoy's portfolio of more than 30 extraordinary hotel brands offers renowned hospitality in the most memorable destinations in the world. Members can earn points for stays at hotels and resorts, including all-inclusive resorts and premium home rentals, as well as through everyday purchases with co-branded credit cards. Members can redeem their points for experiences including future stays, Marriott Bonvoy Moments™, or through partners for luxurious products from Marriott Bonvoy Boutiques®. With the Marriott Bonvoy app, members enjoy a level of personalization and contactless experience that allows them to travel with peace of mind. To enroll for free or for more information about Marriott Bonvoy, visit marriottbonvoy.com. To download the Marriott Bonvoy app, go here. Travelers can also connect with Marriott Bonvoy on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.



About MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy

MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy creates unforgettable, larger-than-life memories with exhibitions of brilliance and extraordinary service for the reveler in all of us. With an unrivaled portfolio of hotels and resorts, MGM Collection includes Las Vegas icons such as Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, MGM Collection, and gaming paradises across the United States, such as MGM Springfield. Of the 17 MGM resorts comprising MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, five of the properties also are affiliated with existing Marriott collection brands: Bellagio, a Luxury Collection Resort & Casino, Las Vegas; W Las Vegas; ARIA Resort & Casino, Autograph Collection; Park MGM Las Vegas, a Tribute Portfolio Resort; and continuing its affiliation with Autograph Collection is The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Autograph Collection. MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy is the groundbreaking strategic alliance between MGM Resorts International and Marriott International, and participates in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences, and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.