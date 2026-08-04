INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Replimune Group, Inc. - REPL

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Replimune Group, Inc. (“Replimune” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: REPL). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Replimune and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On July 28, 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration published briefing documents stating concerns about the data package that Replimune has offered to support accelerated approval for its drug RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec) in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb’s PD-1 inhibitor Opdivo for adults with unresectable advanced cutaneous melanoma who experience disease progression after a PD-1-blocking antibody-based therapy. Specifically, the FDA’s briefing documents said that the response assessment used in the Phase 1/2 IGNYTE study “confounds interpretation of the reported efficacy results and limits FDA’s ability to verify the reported results”.

On this news, Replimmune’s stock price fell $3.28 per share, or 38.01%, to close at $5.35 per share on July 28, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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