INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines – PRCT

NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (“Procept” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: PRCT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Procept and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until September 22, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Procept securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com .

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On August 6, 2025, Procept announced earnings for its second fiscal quarter of 2025, revealing that Procept had only sold approximately 12,750 handpieces in the United States during the quarter. During Procept’s earnings call, Chief Financial Officer Kevin Waters reported that Procept expected to ship approximately 13,350 units in the following quarter, significantly below consensus estimates of more than 13,840 units. Procept’s quarterly handpiece sales guidance also implied that Procept would need to grow handpiece sales by approximately 25% year-over-year in the fourth quarter in order to meet Procept’s annual unit sales guidance. In addition, then-Chief Executive Officer Reza Zadno revealed that Procept was eliminating the role of Chief Commercial Officer in order to “strengthen” Procept’s “commercial execution.”

On this news, Procept’s stock price fell approximately 16% over a two-day trading period.

Then, on November 4, 2025, Procept announced earnings results for its third fiscal quarter of 2025, revealing that Procept had only sold 13,225 handpieces during the quarter, which missed Procept’s sales guidance issued during the prior quarter. During the corresponding conference call, CFO Waters further revealed that Procept was reducing its annual handpiece sales guidance by 1,000 units, down from 53,000 units to 52,000 units to allow for the “optimization of field inventory.” CEO Larry L. Wood further admitted that Procept had not “been managing customer inventory by establishing par levels” and that some customers were “probably carrying too much inventory.”

On this news, Procept’s stock price fell more than 10% over a two-day trading period.

Finally, on February 25, 2026, Procept announced earnings results for its fourth fiscal quarter and year ending December 31, 2025. Procept revealed that handpiece sales had materially exceeded procedures in every quarter since the first fiscal quarter of 2023, a differential which had consistently grown over time, ultimately resulting in cumulative excess field inventory of more than 10,000 units. Procept further revealed that quarterly handpiece unit sales in the United States had declined significantly from 13,225 units in the third quarter to 9,400 units, representing a sequential decline of nearly 30%.

On this news, Procept’s stock price fell more than 18% over a two-day trading period.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

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