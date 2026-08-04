Rocket Lab Awarded $397 Million Contract to Build and Launch Flatellites for U.S. Space Force’s Space-Based Airborne Moving Target Indicator Program

LONG BEACH, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Lab Corporation (Nasdaq: RKLB), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced it has been awarded a $397 million contract by the United States Space Force under the Space-Based Airborne Moving Target Indicator (SB-AMTI) program. The initiative, led by the Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for Space-Based Sensing and Targeting (SBST), aims to enhance global security by deploying a resilient space-based system to detect and track airborne threats in real time.

Under the contract, Rocket Lab will develop, launch, and operate multiple advanced Flatellites — a next-generation flat satellite design optimized for large constellations — with space-based sensors and low latency, high bandwidth communication links. Rocket Lab will launch the Flatellites on the Company’s upcoming Neutron rocket and operate them from secure facilities, providing data and track information to the Space Force. An option for additional Flatellites is included in the total contract value. The Flatellite spacecraft and Neutron launch service will enable vendor diversity in the SB-AMTI program and increased capabilities for deploying the SB-AMTI architecture, which integrates cutting-edge sensors, secure communications, and robust ground processing systems to provide the U.S. military with persistent, real-time battlespace awareness in contested environments.

By integrating launch, spacecraft, and mission operations, the contract award is a strong recognition of Rocket Lab’s strategic vertical integration model that delivers rare end-to-end space capabilities.

“Rocket Lab is honored to play a key role in the SB-AMTI program, which is critical to expanding the Space Force’s layered, resilient tracking architecture,” said Sir Peter Beck, Rocket Lab founder and CEO. “Our vertically integrated, constellation-class satellite capabilities, mission operations, and launch services uniquely position us to deliver innovative solutions that meet the urgent needs of the Space Force. We are proud to contribute to the deployment of a resilient space-based sensing layer that will enhance the Joint Force’s ability to operate in contested airspace.”

Rocket Lab’s selection builds on its proven track record of supporting U.S. government and defense initiatives, including successful missions for the Space Force, National Reconnaissance Office, DARPA, and NASA. With its vertically integrated approach — spanning satellite design, manufacturing, launch, and on-orbit operations — Rocket Lab ensures the rapid and reliable delivery of critical space systems.

About SB-AMTI: For decades, the military has relied heavily on terrestrial and airborne sensors to track moving targets in the air. However, deploying these traditional sensing aircraft into highly contested environments is becoming increasingly unviable, as those platforms face unprecedented risks from increasingly sophisticated anti-access/area-denial systems. Spearheaded by the Portfolio Acquisition Executive (PAE) for Space-Based Sensing and Targeting (SBST), this ambitious initiative is designed to provide the Joint Force with persistent vigilance over the battlefield, tracking airborne threats continuously from space.

Designed as a complex "system-of-systems," SB-AMTI isn't just a single satellite. It is a highly integrated architecture encompassing advanced space-based sensors, artificial intelligence-driven resilient ground processing and secure communication links. By leveraging AI to filter clutter and identify targets hidden within massive data streams, the ultimate goal is to provide warfighters with continuous oversight and real-time tracking data, eliminating operational blind spots regardless of what is happening in the airspace below.

Rocket Lab Media Contact

Matt McKinney

media@rocketlabusa.com

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab (Nasdaq: RKLB) is an end-to-end space company delivering rockets, satellites, and spacecraft components for commercial, government, and defense missions. Driven by its industry-leading small-lift rockets Electron and HASTE and its upcoming reusable Neutron medium-lift rocket, Rocket Lab delivers reliable and responsive launch for the world’s most important missions from constellation deployment to missile defense. Rocket Lab’s satellites and components have powered more than 1,700 missions in Earth orbit, as well as deep-space exploration of the Moon, Mars, and beyond. Learn more at www.rocketlabcorp.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”). All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding our launch and space systems operations, launch schedule and window, safe and repeatable access to space, Neutron development, operational expansion and business strategy, the deployment and delivery of Flatellite satellites, our ability to meet contract milestones and timelines, and the SB-AMTI program deployment, are forward-looking statements. The words “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “could,” “would,” “project,” “plan,” “target,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements use these words or expressions. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, as such factors may be updated from time to time in our other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and the Investor Relations section of our website at https://investors.rocketlabcorp.com which could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f603e89-a7b3-441e-91a8-63f7b1106559