ALNYLAM INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. on Behalf of Alnylam Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partners Brandon Walker and Melissa Fortunato Encourage Investors Who Suffered Losses In Alnylam (ALNY) To Contact Them Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Alnylam and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Alnylam” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ALNY) on behalf of Alnylam stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Alnylam has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





Investigation Details:

On July 30, 2026, Alnylam announced second-quarter 2026 financial results. Among other things, the Company reported it has "lowered our TTR product sales guidance for full-year 2026 to reflect learnings from the initial phase of our launch in the evolving ATTR-CM market, in particular the normalization of growth in second line volume after satisfying pent-up demand from patients waiting for a new therapy." As a result, Alnylam lowered its total projected TTR net product revenues by approximately $200 million. Following this news, Alnylam's stock price dropped as much as $81.25 per share, or 28.35%, during intraday trading on July 30, 2026.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Alnylam shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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