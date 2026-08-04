Securities Fraud Investigation Into Better Home & Finance Holding Company (BETR) Continues – Shareholders Who Lost Money Urged To Contact The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz continues its investigation of Better Home & Finance Holding Company (“Better” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BETR) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

IF YOU ARE AN INVESTOR WHO LOST MONEY ON BETTER HOME & FINANCE HOLDING COMPANY (BETR), CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING A CLAIM TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS.

What Is The Investigation About?

On May 7, 2026, Better Home released its first quarter 2026 financial results, disclosing that its previously announced target of reaching $1.0 billion in monthly funded loan volume appeared likely to be deferred due, in part, to borrower hesitation in a higher-rate environment.

On this news, Better Home’s stock price fell $12.17, or 28.5%, to close at $30.52 per share on May 7, 2026, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 3, 2026, the Company abruptly named Daniel Lewis interim CEO, effective immediately, succeeding founder Vishal Garg.

On this news, Better Home’s stock price fell $9.98, or 36.56%, to close at $17.32 per share on August 4, 2026, thereby injuring investors further.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you purchased Better securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz,

2121 Avenue of the Stars, Suite 800,

Century City, California 90067

Call us at: 310-914-5007

Email us at: info@frankcruzlaw.com

Visit our website at: www.frankcruzlaw.com.

Follow us for updates on Twitter at twitter.com/FRC_LAW.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number, and number of shares purchased.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Contact Us:

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz, Los Angeles

Frank R. Cruz

310-914-5007

fcruz@frankcruzlaw.com

www.frankcruzlaw.com