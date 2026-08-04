HCA INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating HCA Healthcare, Inc. on Behalf of HCA Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

If you purchased or acquired stock in HCA and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening?

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against HCA Healthcare, Inc. (“HCA” or the “Company”) (NYSE:HCA) on behalf of HCA stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether HCA has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.





What are the Investigation Details?

On July 14, 2026, HCA issued a press release reporting its preliminary financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2026. Among other items, HCA sharply lowered its full-2026 profit guidance, citing an unfavorable shift in the Company's payer mix, which impacted revenue by approximately $400 million in the quarter.





On this news, HCA's stock price fell $27.14 per share, or 6.95%, to close at $363.60 per share on July 14, 2026.





What are my Next Steps?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired HCA shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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