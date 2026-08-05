PropEd Capital Unveils Nexus V2 With Volumetrica/DXFeed Support and Trader-Focused Upgrades





DOVER, Del., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trading platforms rarely stand still, and neither do the traders who use them. As traders look for better tools, clearer account insights, and faster access to payouts, prop firms are under pressure to improve the experience beyond funded accounts alone.



Today, PropEd Capital is taking that next step with the preview of Nexus V2 , PropEd Capital’s technology provider. With the upgrade to Nexus Prop, there is a major update that introduces Volumetrica/DXFeed support alongside a series of improvements across analytics, education, and payouts. Rather than focusing on a single new feature, the update brings together several changes designed to make the platform easier to use from the moment a trader opens an account to the day they request a payout.



For PropEd Capital, Nexus V2 represents more than a software update. It reflects the firm's continued effort to simplify the trading experience while giving traders more choice and better visibility into their accounts.



Nexus V2 Platform Updates

Getting funded is only part of the experience. Most traders don't spend all day placing trades. Ask any funded trader and they'll tell you the same thing.



Trading isn't the only thing that matters. Trading doesn't stop when you close a position. You're still checking your account, looking through your trade history, and keeping an eye on your payout. A good platform makes those tasks feel simple. That’s why platform choice matters.



Nexus V2 reflects that thinking. Along with adding Volumetrica/DXFeed as a new platform option, the update introduces clearer analytics, improved access to educational content, a more streamlined payout process through Rise, and the foundation for a more connected trading experience inside the Nexus platform.



Each improvement addresses a different part of the trader's journey, but they all move in the same direction: giving traders better visibility, more choice, and fewer interruptions once they're up and running.



More Choice Where It Matters

With Nexus V2, PropEd Capital is adding Volumetrica/DXFeed as a supported account path alongside its existing platform access. Traders will be able to access their credentials and login information directly through Nexus, while market data entitlements, account balances, and profit and loss information continue to be integrated into the platform as real time synchronization is completed.



The update isn't about asking traders to change how they work. It's about giving them another option. For traders who already use Volumetrica and DXFeed, that means they can continue working with tools they know instead of adapting to a different workflow.



A Smoother Experience Beyond the Trade

Traders also spend a lot of time learning, checking account progress, and following payout requests. When those everyday tasks are easier to manage, it's simpler to stay focused on the market.



Nexus V2 introduces several updates aimed at improving that experience. Traders will have easier access to PropEd's educational content, with lessons and learning resources organized in a way that's simpler to find and follow. The platform also makes it easier to keep track of progress through improved enrollment and access management.



On the payout side, PropEd is integrating Rise into Nexus V2 to create a more connected process from payout approval through to completion. The update also adds clearer payout status tracking, giving traders better visibility into where each request stands instead of leaving them guessing.



This update improves everything that happens around trading, making the overall experience more straightforward once a trader is inside the PropEd ecosystem.



Built on the Same Philosophy

Nexus V2 isn't a change in direction. It's an extension of the way PropEd Capital has approached its products from the beginning.



Whether a trader starts with a Standard Eval, chooses the transparency of a TrueRisk account, or skips the evaluation through Instant Funding, the goal stays the same: keep the path straightforward and let traders choose the option that matches how they trade. Across the lineup, accounts are offered with a one time fee rather than recurring monthly charges, keeping the pricing model simple and predictable.



Nexus V2 builds on that foundation. Instead of introducing a completely new product, it improves the experience around the products traders already use. Better platform choice, clearer account insights, improved education access, and a smoother payout process all support the same objective: helping traders spend less time navigating the platform and more time focused on the markets.



It's a practical update rather than a dramatic one, but that's what makes it fit naturally with the rest of PropEd Capital's offering. The products remain familiar. The experience around them continues to improve.



Conclusion

Platform updates are easy to overlook because they often happen behind the scenes. But they're usually the changes traders notice over time.



With Nexus V2, PropEd Capital isn't introducing a new way to trade. It's improving the experience around trading. From platform choice and account insights to education and payouts, the update brings together the tools traders use throughout their journey instead of treating them as separate pieces.



The preview also makes it clear that Nexus V2 is only the next step. More features are expected as development continues, giving traders a platform that continues to evolve alongside the way they trade.



About PropEd Capital

PropEd Capital is a proprietary futures trading firm focused on providing a transparent, trader-first funding experience. The firm was built around fair trading conditions, clear risk parameters, and dependable payouts. Its evaluation and funded account programs are designed to give traders a straightforward path to funding while rewarding consistency, discipline, and long-term performance rather than relying on trader failure.

Contact

Sunday Adenekan

Alpha Market Flow

support@alphamarketflow.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3ca69600-dfd8-4d8c-9803-dfd2b8f71f37