Crypto News: AlphaPepe Nears Sell Out Before Launch Update While Bitcoin Price Prediction Eyes $100,000

MONACO, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crypto news is turning toward AlphaPepe as the project moves closer to selling out ahead of its August 19th launch update reveal. The presale has now raised $2.19 million, passed 10,700+ holders, and reached a current price of $0.02452.





The update comes as Bitcoin price prediction headlines continue to focus on whether BTC can build toward $100,000 during the next major market expansion. Bitcoin remains the market leader, but its size is also pushing traders to examine earlier-stage crypto opportunities before public-market price discovery begins.

AlphaPepe is entering that conversation as its presale window tightens. The project has confirmed that its launch update reveal is coming on August 19th, while its FINAL30 bonus ends on August 10th. More than 300 buyers have already used FINAL30 to receive 30% extra tokens on eligible purchases of $100 or more.

AlphaPepe Presale Nears Sell Out as Final Window Tightens

AlphaPepe has now raised $2.19 million and built a community of more than 10,700 holders before public trading begins.

The current $ALPE presale price is $0.02452. That price remains available during the active stage, but it will not remain open once the remaining allocation closes or public trading begins.

This is where the urgency begins. The presale is moving toward its next launch-related update, FINAL30 is ending on August 10th, and buyers are still able to enter before open-market price discovery starts.

Once $ALPE reaches public trading, exchange activity, liquidity, and market demand will determine the price. Until then, the presale remains the earlier entry window retail buyers are watching.

August 19th Launch Update Reveal Is Coming

AlphaPepe has confirmed that its August 19th launch update reveal is coming.

The reveal gives the project a clear upcoming milestone while the presale continues moving through its final stretch. For retail buyers, that matters because launch-related updates can quickly shift attention toward projects that already have funding traction, holder growth, and product progress.

AlphaPepe now has all three. The project has passed $2.19 million raised, moved beyond 10,700 holders, and continues building toward public trading while the current presale price remains $0.02452.

FINAL30 Ends August 10th After 300+ Buyers Use Bonus

AlphaPepe’s FINAL30 campaign is entering its final window. Buyers purchasing $100 or more can use promo code FINAL30 to receive 30% extra $ALPE tokens, but the offer ends on August 10th.

More than 300 buyers have already used the bonus while launch preparations are underway.

At the current $0.02452 presale price, a $100 purchase equals around 4,078 ALPE before bonus mechanics or fees. FINAL30 gives eligible buyers a larger allocation before the campaign closes.

This is the last chance to use FINAL30 before the bonus ends.

AlphaSwap AI DEX Remains the Core Product Story

AlphaPepe is being developed as more than a standalone meme coin. The project already has AlphaSwap Early Access live, giving users access to its AI-powered decentralized exchange ecosystem while the token remains in presale.

This separates AlphaPepe from empty-promise presales that only sell future roadmap claims. AlphaSwap already has some AI features available, with more development continuing as launch preparations move forward.

AlphaSwap is designed around the problem meme coin traders understand clearly: buying blind. Its AI-powered tools aim to help users review token risks, watch market signals, and make more informed decisions before executing swaps.

AlphaRouter testing has also been discussed in recent development updates, adding another product layer behind the DEX experience.

Bitcoin Price Prediction and the Road to $100,000

Bitcoin price prediction forecasts continue to examine whether BTC could reach $100,000 during another major market expansion.

The target remains speculative and would require sustained ETF demand , stronger global liquidity, improved risk appetite, and enough new capital to push Bitcoin through key resistance.

Bitcoin still offers the strongest liquidity, recognition, and market history in crypto. However, its size changes the percentage-upside equation.

AlphaPepe is operating at a different point in the cycle. Bitcoin already has a global chart, deep liquidity, and visible resistance levels. AlphaPepe remains in presale before public-market price discovery begins.

AlphaPepe Moves Toward Public Price Discovery

AlphaPepe has raised $2.19 million, passed 10,700+ holders, confirmed its August 19th launch update reveal, and built its product story around AlphaSwap Early Access.

The presale price remains $0.02452, but the window is tightening as FINAL30 ends on August 10th and launch preparations continue.

Eligible buyers purchasing $100 or more can use promo code FINAL30 to receive 30% extra tokens before the campaign closes.

VISIT ALPHAPEPE OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is the Bitcoin price prediction this month?

Bitcoin price prediction for August remains cautiously bullish, with analysts watching whether BTC can reclaim key resistance and keep the path toward $100,000 alive. If ETF demand weakens or macro pressure returns, Bitcoin could remain stuck near the low-$60,000 range instead.

Is the AlphaPepe presale closing soon?

Yes. AlphaPepe has raised $2.19 million, passed 10,700+ holders, and confirmed that its August 19th launch update reveal is coming. FINAL30 ends on August 10th, giving eligible buyers a final chance to receive 30% extra tokens on purchases of $100 or more.

Contact:

Jack Duffy

contact@alphapepe.io

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