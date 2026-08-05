JOSTENS® RENAISSANCE® GLOBAL CONFERENCE 2026 INSPIRES THOUSANDS TO LOVE MONDAYS™

Minneapolis, MN, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An annual conference for creating a school culture of belonging, achievement and pride, the 2026 Jostens Renaissance Global Conference (JRGC) was hosted at the Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, June 14-16, 2026.

The conference, which hosted over 1,800 educators and student leaders from nearly 300 schools across North America, provides school leaders with culture-building ideas, networking opportunities and turnkey resources to create a strong culture and climate.

Throughout the three-day event, participants experience over 100 breakouts, passionate keynote speakers and inspiring general sessions designed to help teachers love their jobs and students thrive in school. Attendees gathered practical strategies to improve educator morale, academic achievement and character development to bring back to their school for the new year.

Rhett Ladner, Superintendent at Hancock County Schools in Mississippi, shared, “I watched educators arrive at JRGC 2026 exhausted from the demands of the school year and leave energized with a renewed sense of purpose. That’s the power of this conference. It reminds us that when we intentionally build cultures where students belong and educators feel valued, incredible things happen.”

At the Awards Gala, one of the highlights of the annual conference, Jostens recognized 150 schools from across North America with the Renaissance School of Distinction award, which is earned by meeting criteria that demonstrates the robust implementation of strategic activities focused on school culture and climate. The gala also honored five Educators of the Year and one Jostens Renaissance Hall of Fame inductee selected from nominations submitted by educators, students, administrators and community members.

The conference also features a rally that models for schools how to celebrate academics and character with the same energy and fun as sports teams. The Renaissance Rally includes music and games, along with recognition for achievements like improved grade point average, attendance and positive behavior.

"On behalf of all of us at Jostens, thank you to the 1,800 attendees who made JRGC the smartest, loudest, happiest and most results-driven conference for school culture. We’re honored to recognize their success and provide a forum where idea sharing, relationship building and proven strategies create a lasting impact for educators and students across North America,” said Michael Wolf, Jostens Vice President of Culture+.

In addition to JRGC, Jostens Renaissance supports thousands of schools with resources for student leadership, character and wellness videos and professional development tools. All are available to Jostens customers as part of their partnership with the company.

For more information on Jostens Renaissance, visit JostensRenaissance.com.

ABOUT JOSTENS RENAISSANCE

Renaissance is a component of Jostens Culture+, a suite of culture-building resources that helps educators create the school they’ve dreamed of. Jostens Renaissance is a framework for building a culture where teachers love their jobs and students thrive in school. Renaissance helps schools across the country achieve tangible results through strengthening educator morale, academic achievement and character development. Founded in 1988 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., for more information visit www.jostensrenaissance.com.

ABOUT JOSTENS

Jostens, a trusted partner within the academic and achievement space, provides products and services that help its customers celebrate meaningful milestones. The company's product assortment includes yearbooks, publications, custom-crafted jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12, collegiate and professional sports markets. Jostens was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minn. Visit jostens.com for more information.

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