Attovia Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attovia Therapeutics, Inc. (“Attovia”) (Nasdaq: ATTO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation biotherapeutics for immune-mediated diseases with high unmet need, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 17,000,000 shares of its common stock at an initial public offering price of $17.00 per share. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be $289.0 million. All shares of common stock to be sold in the offering will be sold by Attovia. In addition, Attovia has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,550,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. Attovia’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on August 5, 2026, under the symbol “ATTO.” The offering is expected to close on August 6, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Morgan Stanley, Leerink Partners, Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital is acting as a passive book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on August 4, 2026. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus may be obtained, when available, from: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at 1-800-808-7525 ext. 6105 or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; Citigroup Global Markets, Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 1-800-831-9146; and RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 200 Vesey Street, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10281, by telephone at 1-877-822-4089 or by email at equityprospectus@rbccm.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of Attovia, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Attovia Therapeutics, Inc.

Attovia is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation biotherapeutics for immune-mediated diseases with high unmet need. All of its product candidates have been internally discovered using our ATTOBODY biparatopic biologics platform. Attovia’s ATTOBODY platform uses an evolution-driven, high-throughput process which allows for rapid discovery and creation of a high diversity of potential product candidates.

Attovia’s lead programs include ATTO-1310, an anti-IL-31 therapeutic in clinical development for chronic pruritic diseases, ATTO-2306, a bispecific antibody targeting IL-31 and IL-13 in IND-enabling studies for atopic dermatitis and other immune-mediated skin diseases, and ATTO-1091, a trispecific antibody targeting TL1A, IL-23p19, and integrin α4β7 in IND-enabling studies for inflammatory bowel disease. Attovia’s other programs include highly innovative conditional ‘AND’ gated bispecific immune cell survival blockers and multispecifics.

Investor and Media Contact

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors

617-430-7579

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com