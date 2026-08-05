The Power Recruiter Launches to Reset the Standard for Recruitment Training

Photo Courtesy of LOVR Agency

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power Recruitment and Consulting Pty Ltd has launched The Power Recruiter, a new online course built to change the game and reset the standard for the profession. The course was founded by Maddi Carroll.

According to Carroll, the two brands serve different purposes. "They do two completely different jobs, so honestly, they deserve two completely different brands. Power Recruitment and Consulting is where I actually deliver for my clients, and that has to stay its own thing, no crossover. Power Recruiter is the course where I train people and share exactly how I do this, the real day-to-day. Because almost nobody teaching this is still doing the job themselves."

The Power Recruiter is built to change how the next generation of recruiters operate, open to anyone, whether new to the industry, changing careers, or already recruiting.

Carroll said the training exists to fix exactly what she sees broken in the profession. "Most recruiters are trained for churn, not the long game. Hit the target, bank the fee, move on. And almost daily, I hear about recruiters poaching the very candidates they placed, the second the guarantee period is up. I'm sorry, what? That's exactly the mindset I want gone. I teach people to build relationships that pay them back for the next ten years, not just this one placement," she said.

It is that hands-on edge that gives the course its authority. "Because the moment you stop doing the job, you start teaching a version of it that's already out of date. Everything I teach, I'm still using this week, on real roles, with real clients," she said.

The Power Recruiter's social channels launched July 1, with the course now live as of July 20, marking what could be a defining shift for the industry.

About The Power Recruiter

The Power Recruiter is the online course built to change what it means to be a recruiter. Founded by recruitment entrepreneur Maddi Carroll, the course teaches the fundamentals of recruiting to people at every stage of their career, from complete beginners to seasoned professionals ready to sharpen their edge. What sets it apart is that Carroll is still in the field herself, actively recruiting through Power Recruitment and Consulting Pty Ltd, so every lesson comes straight from real placements rather than theory. The course is now live. Learn more at www.powerrecruiter.com.au .

Contact Information

Contact Person's Name: Maddi Carroll

Company: Power Recruitment and Consulting Pty Ltd

Website: www.powerrecruiter.com.au

Contact Email Address: admin@powerrecruit.com.au

Brisbane, Australia, QLD, 4000

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/916278f0-7181-40a6-a126-c45609fb930e