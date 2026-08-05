Avis Budget Group, Inc. Notice of September 29, 2026 Application Deadline for Class Action Lawsuit - Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq. at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, Before Application Deadline

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., notifies investors in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (“Avis” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: CAR) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Avis securities (including those who bought Avis common stock to cover a short position) between February 20, 2025 and April 21, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Florida.

Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-car/

Avis investors should contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-833-538-3616 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-car/ to learn more.

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CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Avis and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

According to the complaint, Defendants Pentwater and Halbower engaged in a scheme to manipulate the market for Avis securities. Pentwater, as one of Avis's largest shareholders — holding an approximate 51% total economic interest in the Company through stock and cash-settled swaps as of March 2026 — allegedly leveraged this position by aggressively purchasing Avis stock during the Class Period. This buying activity triggered unusual volatility and a short squeeze in Avis securities, meaning a rapid surge in the stock price as short sellers bought back shares to cover their losses, which in turn fueled further price increases. The result, according to the complaint, was a significant increase in the value of Pentwater's Avis holdings. Avis’s stock price reached a staggering high of $765.94 per share during intraday trading on April 21, an increase of approximately 419% over its $147.52 opening price on April 1, before closing at $713.97 per share. Then, over the following trading sessions, Avis’s share price collapsed by 74.51%, closing at $182.005 per share on April 28, 2026.

The case is Hakimian v. Pentwater Capital Management LP, et al., No. 26-cv-02275.

WHAT TO DO? If you invested in Avis and suffered a loss during the relevant time frame, you have until September 29, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff; however, your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

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About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

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Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-833-538-3616

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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