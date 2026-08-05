MAINE COURSE HOSPITALITY GROUP DATA BREACH: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

FREEPORT, Maine, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Maine Course Hospitality Group data breach. Maine Course Hospitality Group reported a data breach on or about July 31, 2026.

What Happened

On or about July 31, 2026, Maine Course Hospitality Group reported a data breach to the Vermont Attorney General. According to this report, on November 5, 2025, the ransomware group Qilin posted on the dark web that it had data from Maine Course Hospitality Group.

Information Exposed

The Maine Course Hospitality Group data breach may have compromised personal information, including Social Security numbers, government ID numbers, and health records.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from Maine Course Hospitality Group may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the Maine Course Hospitality Group breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the Maine Course Hospitality Group incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Maine Course Hospitality Group

Maine Course Hospitality Group is a Maine-based hotel owner and operator, founded in 1986, with about 24 properties across the Northeast and Florida, including Marriott and Hilton locations.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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