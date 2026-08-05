AMGEN DATA BREACH: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Class Action Investigation into Exposure of Patient Health Information

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the Amgen data breach. Amgen Inc. (Amgen), a California-based multinational biopharmaceutical company, identified unauthorized activity in July 2026 involving data stored in cloud environments hosted by third-party providers, and later confirmed that patient protected health information and proprietary company data had been stolen.

What Happened

In July 2026, Amgen identified unauthorized activity involving data stored in cloud environments hosted by third-party service providers. Amgen activated its cybersecurity response plan, initiated containment measures, and engaged cybersecurity forensic experts to investigate.

The forensic investigation confirmed that attackers had exfiltrated data from the cloud environments, including proprietary company data and patient protected health information. On July 29, 2026, Amgen concluded that the incident is material due to the volume of files that appear to have been involved and the potential sensitivity of the exfiltrated information. Amgen disclosed the breach in a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 31, 2026.

Information Exposed

According to Amgen’s public disclosures, the information that may have been compromised in the Amgen data breach includes:

Patient protected health information (PHI)

Proprietary and confidential company data

Who May Be Impacted

The Amgen data breach may affect patients whose protected health information was stored in the affected cloud environments. Individuals who receive a data breach notification from Amgen may face an increased risk of medical identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive information may have been compromised in the Amgen breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Companies that collect protected health information and other sensitive data have a duty to protect it. Affected individuals may have legal options to pursue accountability and compensation — including for loss of privacy, time spent responding to the breach, and out-of-pocket costs.

Recommended Protective Steps

Confirm whether your information was involved in the Amgen incident, and preserve any letters or emails you receive about the breach.

Review your account statements, credit reports, and explanation-of-benefits statements from your health insurer regularly, and remain vigilant for suspicious or unfamiliar activity.

Report any care, claims, or bills you do not recognize to your provider and insurer to guard against medical identity theft.

Consider placing fraud alerts or a security freeze on your credit file.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today:

Marc Edelson, Esq. Edelson Lechtzin LLP 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300 Newtown, PA 18940 Phone: 844-696-7492 Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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