CTS JOURNEY HOLDINGS, LLC DATA BREACH: Edelson Lechtzin LLP Launches Investigation Into Exposure of Personal Information

NORTHVILLE, Mich., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a highly rated national class action law firm, is investigating data privacy claims arising from the CTS Journey Holdings, LLC d/b/a Corporate Travel Service data breach. CTS Journey Holdings, LLC experienced a data breach between December 3, 2025, and December 11, 2025.

What Happened

Between December 3, 2025, and December 11, 2025, CTS Journey Holdings, LLC experienced a data breach. On or around July 2, 2026, CTS Journey Holdings, LLC determined that personal data had been accessed during the breach.

Information Exposed

The CTS Journey Holdings, LLC data breach may have compromised personal information, including names and other personal information.

Who May Be Impacted

Individuals who received a data breach notification from CTS Journey Holdings, LLC may face an increased risk of identity theft and fraud.

Your Legal Options

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action to pursue legal remedies on behalf of individuals whose sensitive personal data may have been compromised in the CTS Journey Holdings, LLC breach. The firm will evaluate your rights and potential claims at no cost.

Recommended Protective Steps

Review account statements and credit reports regularly and remain vigilant for suspicious activity. Confirm whether your information was involved in the CTS Journey Holdings, LLC incident and preserve any letters or emails you received about the breach. Consider placing fraud alerts and credit monitoring.

Contact Us for a Free Case Evaluation

Speak confidentially with a data privacy attorney today: Marc Edelson, Esq., Edelson Lechtzin LLP, 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300, Newtown, PA 18940; Phone: 844-696-7492; Email: medelson@edelson-law.com; or click HERE to request a free consultation.

About CTS Journey Holdings, LLC

CTS Journey Holdings, LLC, also known as Corporate Travel Service, is a family-owned company providing tour operations, full-service travel planning, and event production.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud

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