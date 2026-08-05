MADERA COMMUNITY HOSPITAL DATA BREACH: Did You Get a Notice? Edelson Lechtzin LLP Wants to Help

If you’re one of the roughly 150,000 patients affected by the Madera Community Hospital data breach, you have questions — and you deserve straight answers. Edelson Lechtzin LLP is offering free, no-pressure case evaluations to people whose personal, financial, and medical information may have been exposed.

MADERA, Calif., Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Got a letter from Madera Community Hospital about a data breach? You’re not alone, and you don’t have to figure this out by yourself. Edelson Lechtzin LLP, a national class action law firm, is looking into what happened and what your rights may be — and we’re happy to walk you through it at no cost.

Madera Community Hospital, a California hospital that provides emergency, surgical, acute care, diagnostic imaging, and specialized medical services, has confirmed that a data security incident may have exposed sensitive information belonging to just over 150,000 people. Here’s what we know so far, and how we can help.

What Happened?

In late May 2025, hackers slipped into Madera Community Hospital’s computer network and had access for about two days. The hospital brought in cybersecurity experts to investigate, and a group claiming responsibility demanded a ransom — then reportedly backed off, saying it didn’t want to harm patients.

Figuring out exactly whose information was affected took time. After a data-review firm finished analyzing the impacted files in April 2026, the hospital began mailing notification letters on July 15, 2026, and reported to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services that 150,810 people were affected. The hospital says it has not seen evidence that the information was publicly released, and that it notified law enforcement.

What Information May Have Been Exposed?

According to the hospital, the affected files may have contained:

Names, dates of birth, and contact information

Social Security numbers

Account login credentials

Financial account information

Treatment and health insurance information

Limited biometric information





Not everyone had all of this information involved — but even one of these details in the wrong hands can be enough to cause real problems.

Could This Be You?

You may want to talk to us if:

You received a notification letter from Madera Community Hospital about the breach.

You’ve been a patient of Madera Community Hospital and think your information may have been on file.

You’re just not sure — and want someone to help you find out.





Not certain whether you’re affected? That’s exactly the kind of thing we can help you sort out, free of charge.

How We Can Help

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is investigating a potential class action on behalf of people whose information may have been caught up in the Madera Community Hospital breach. We’ll review your situation, explain your options in language that actually makes sense, and there’s no cost and no obligation to talk to us.

Hospitals and other organizations that collect Social Security numbers, financial details, and medical records have a duty to keep that information safe. When sensitive data gets exposed, free credit monitoring alone doesn’t make the risk go away — and you may have legal options to hold the organization accountable and seek compensation.

Smart Steps to Take Right Now

Hold on to any letter or email you received from Madera Community Hospital — it may matter for your claim.

Keep an eye on your bank statements, credit reports, and health insurance statements for anything that looks off.

Consider placing a fraud alert or a security freeze on your credit file (it’s free).

Report anything suspicious to your bank, your insurer, or the authorities — and reach out to us if you’d like a hand.





Let’s Talk — Free, Confidential, No Pressure

You can speak with a data privacy attorney today:

Marc Edelson, Esq. Edelson Lechtzin LLP 411 S. State Street, Suite N-300 Newtown, PA 18940 Phone: 844-696-7492 Email: medelson@edelson-law.com

Or click HERE to request your free consultation.

About Edelson Lechtzin LLP

Edelson Lechtzin LLP is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania and California. In addition to data breach litigation, the firm handles class and collective actions involving securities and investment fraud, federal antitrust violations, ERISA employee benefit plans, wage theft, and consumer fraud.

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