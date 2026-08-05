Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. Notice of September 28, 2026 Application Deadline for Class Action Lawsuit - Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq. at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, Before Application Deadline

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., notifies investors in Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. (“Capricor” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: CAPR) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Capricor securities between December 17, 2025 and July 26, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California.

Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-capr/

Capricor investors should contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-833-538-3616 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-capr/ to learn more.

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CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Capricor and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On July 27, 2026, pre-market, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) published briefing documents ahead of its July 29 advisory committee meeting to review the Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for the Company’s lead product candidate, Deramiocel, finding that the Company made changes to the pre-specified statistical analysis plan (“SAP”) and that the final version "was not submitted to FDA for review prior to BLA submission and was not discussed and consequently not agreed upon." Importantly, the final SAP was finalized just one day before the data was unblinded. The FDA disagreed with the changes made to the SAP, explaining that converting raw change to percent change and back again added unnecessary complexity and undermined accuracy, without scientific justification for doing so. As a result, the FDA stated that it "considers [Capricor's] analyses based on the post-study SAP versions to be post-hoc and exploratory." According to the briefing documents, the benefit-risk profile for deramiocel looked unfavorable given the lack of evidence supporting its effectiveness.

On this news, Capricor’s stock fell $12.70, or 64%, to close at $7.00 per share on July 27, 2026, on unusually heavy trading volume

The case is Nkamga v. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., et al., No. 3:26-cv-04385.

WHAT TO DO? If you invested in Capricor and suffered a loss during the relevant time frame, you have until September 28, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff; however, your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

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About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

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Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-833-538-3616

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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