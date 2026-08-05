Wix.com Ltd. Notice of September 22, 2026 Application Deadline for Class Action Lawsuit - Contact Lewis Kahn, Esq. at Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC, Before Application Deadline

NEW YORK and NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., notifies investors in Wix.com Ltd. (“Wix” or the “Company”) (NasdaqGS: WIX) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Wix securities between February 19, 2025 and May 12, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois.

Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-wix/

Wix investors should contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-833-538-3616 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-wix/ to learn more.

>>>CLICK HERE for more information

CASE DETAILS: According to the Complaint, Wix and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The alleged false and misleading statements and/or omissions include, but are not limited to, that: (i) the Company had overstated the competitiveness and performance of its AI product offerings relative to those offered by other companies; (ii) the Company had understated the costs associated with developing and promoting its AI product offerings; (iii) accordingly, Defendants overstated the commercial and financial benefits of Wix’s AI product offerings; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The case is Yappi v. Wix.com Ltd., et al., No. 26-cv-08852.

WHAT TO DO? If you invested in Wix and suffered a loss during the relevant time frame, you have until September 22, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff; however, your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

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About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, and a representative office in Luxembourg.

TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

>>>For More Information about the case, Click HERE

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-833-538-3616

1100 Poydras St., Suite 960

New Orleans, LA 70163

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