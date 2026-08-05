Bijie: Where Highland Chill Meets Carnival Blaze

BIJIE, China, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the evening of July 24, 2026, the grand carnival themed "Natural Cool, Blazing Hi - Tour Bijie with the Torch" kicked off at the Axilixi Square in Hezhang County, Bijie City. Tens of thousands of visitors from across the nation joined local residents in a highland gala that blended ecology, ethnic culture, and down-to-earth festivity.

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Nestled in the heart of the Wumeng Mountains, Bijie City in Guizhou Province, southwest China, offers a summer retreat like no other - a breezy 21°C paradise that draws visitors. Yet each summer, this cool highland ignites with 100°C of passion during the Torch Festival, a millennia-old ethnic celebration of the Yi people.

The Yi ethnic group reveres fire as a sacred force. Their ancestors lit torches to drive away pests, protect crops, and pray for good rains and bountiful harvests. Traditionally, the festival unfolds in three acts: fire-kindling, fire-playing, and fire-sending.

At the Axilixi square, a long table banquet was laid out, where travelers savored local delicacies: Yi-style chunked meat and Yelang mutton soup. Side stalls showcased Hezhang walnuts, Kele pigs, Yi embroidery, and lacquerware.

On stage, national intangible cultural heritage performances, including Bell Dance, the primitive Cuotaiji Opera, and ancient Yi ballads, told stories of migration, farming, and the Yelang kingdom through dance and song.

After the performances, bonfires were lit one after another. To the rhythm of stirring Wumeng music, people clasped hands and formed concentric circles, dancing and leaping together. Skyrocketing sparks and countless torches turned the square into an ocean of joy.

This year's carnival, which is held by the Bureau of Culture, Sports, Broadcast-TV, and Tourism of Bijie City, introduced an innovative "1+1+9" model: one flame-kindling ceremony, one opening ceremony, and staggered events across all nine counties and districts. Starting with Hezhang's "Torch of Hope," each district lit its own symbolic flame - health, fortune, harmony - at different times. Throughout the entire summer season, bonfires blazed nightly, with performances, grassland camping, mountain races, starlight concerts, and terraced field night tours.

Bijie's Torch Festival is a living legacy of intangible cultural heritage and a vivid testament to ethnic unity and exchange. Come to Bijie in the 21°C cool summer and answer a 100°C blazing call.

Source: Bureau of Culture, Sports, Broadcast-TV, and Tourism of Bijie City, Guizhou Province