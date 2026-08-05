HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. REPORTS 2026 HALF YEAR RESULTS

 | Source: HEINEKEN Holding NV HEINEKEN Holding NV

Amsterdam, 5 August 2026

HEINEKEN HOLDING N.V. REPORTS 2026 HALF YEAR RESULTS

Volume growth, robust profit delivery as EverGreen 2030 accelerates

Heineken Holding N.V.'s only activities are holding a participating interest in Heineken N.V., managing or supervising the management of HEINEKEN, and providing services to Heineken N.V.

  IFRS Measures   BEIA Measures
(in € million) Total growth  (in € million) Organic growth
Revenue17,5593.8% Revenue (beia)17,5522.4%
Net revenue14,8414.7% Net revenue (beia)14,8342.7%
Operating profit2,12648.4% Operating profit (beia)2,1706.7%
Operating profit margin14.3%422 bps Operating profit (beia) margin14.6%55 bps
Net profit of Heineken Holding N.V.56849.8% Net profit (beia)1,25610.2%
Diluted EPS of Heineken Holding N.V. (in €)2.0553.0% Diluted EPS (beia) (in €)2.2911.6%
    Free operating cash flow1,381 
    Net debt / EBITDA (beia)2.6x  


Unless stated otherwise, all comments and figures in this announcement are unaudited and refer to BEIA metrics. Growth in absolute terms, %, or bps indicate organic growth, except for Diluted EPS (beia) which is calculated on a constant currency basis.

Growth: Global and local power brands in focus markets driving growth

  • Total volume increased 1.6%, accelerating in Q2; consolidated volume grew 0.4%, and licensed volume up 23.2%.
  • All five global brands delivered growth, with Heineken® volume up 5.3% and Tiger returning to volume growth.
  • Priority segments delivered superior volume growth: premium grew 6%, beyond beer up 8%, LoNo 12% higher.
  • Net revenue growth of 2.7%, expanding in all regions. Net revenue per hectolitre up 2.3%.
  • Strong delivery from focus markets in APAC and AME, softer in the Americas. Sound recovery in Europe.
  • In over two-thirds of our markets, we gained or held share.
  • Marketing and selling expenses at 10.1% of net revenue, increasing slightly.

Profitability: Margin expansion supported by productivity

  • Operating profit grew 6.7% with operating profit margin expanding 55 bps to 14.6%.
  • Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) of €2.29, up 11.6% (2025: €2.08).
  • Reduced FTEs by c. 3,000 in the first half, materially advancing the planned organisational changes.
  • Gross savings on track at the top end of the €400–500 million range, with strong net savings conversion.

Capital Efficiency: Strong cash flow delivery

  • Free Operating Cash Flow of €1.4 billion, translating into a cash conversion ratio of 97%.
  • Second tranche of the €1.5 billion share buyback programme on track.
  • Interim Dividend of €0.76 per share, in line with HEINEKEN's dividend policy.

Progressing with pace on EverGreen 2030 priorities

  • Innovation accelerated, with 40+ focused pilots supported by HEINEKEN's global R&D centre and a faster pilot-and-scale model.
  • Stepped-up productivity through operating model simplification, implementing Multi-Market Organisations, a focused strategic Head Office transformation, agile supply chain networks, and HEINEKEN Business Services expansion.
  • HEINEKEN strengthened its footprint through HEINEKEN Costa Rica integration and solid progress to exit or fix resolve markets.
  • Reiterating FY2026 operating profit growth guidance of 2% to 6%.
     

ENQUIRIES

Media Heineken Holding N.V.  
Kees Jongsma  
Tel. +31-6-54798253  
E-mail: cjongsma@spj.nl  
   
Media Investors
Christiaan Prins Tristan van Strien
Director of Global Communication Global Director of Investor Relations
Marlous den Bieman Lennart Scholtus / Isabelle van Rongen
Head of Media Investor Relations Managers
E-mail: pressoffice@heineken.com E-mail: investors@heineken.com
Tel: +31-20-5239355 Tel: +31-20-5239590

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

HEINEKEN will host an analyst and investor conference call in relation to its 2026 Half Year results today at 10:00 CET/ 9:00 BST. This call will also be accessible for Heineken Holding N.V. shareholders. The call will be audio cast live via the website: www.theheinekencompany.com. An audio replay service will also be made available after the conference call at the above web address. Analysts and investors can dial-in using the following telephone numbers:
United Kingdom (Local): 020 3936 2999
Netherlands (Local): 085 888 7233
USA: 1 646 233 4753

For the full list of dial in numbers, please refer to the following link: Global Dial-In Numbers
Participation password for all countries: 607304

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