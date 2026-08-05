Nasdaq Copenhagen

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Other stakeholders

5 August 2026

Ringkjøbing Landbobank’s interim report for the first half of 2026

The bank’s board of directors and general management today approved the interim report for the first half of 2026.

The bank delivers core earnings of DKK 1,595 million and net profit of DKK 1,194 million for the first half of the year. The net profit is equivalent to a 22% p.a. return on tangible equity (ROTE).

Core earnings

(DKK million) H1

2026 H1

2025 2025 2024 2023 2022 Total core income 2,120 2,090 4,089 4,068 3,828 2,862 Total expenses and depreciation 556 534 1,080 1,044 963 891 Core earnings before impairment charges for loans 1,564 1,556 3,009 3,024 2,865 1,971 Impairment charges for loans etc. +31 +24 +41 +3 -1 -2 Core earnings 1,595 1,580 3,050 3,027 2,864 1,969 Result for the portfolio etc. -2 -4 +26 +62 -7 -69 Amortisation and write-downs on intangible assets 10 10 20 20 20 20 Tax 389 375 743 768 682 385 Net profit 1,194 1,191 2,313 2,301 2,155 1,495

First half of 2026 – highlights

The net profit is DKK 1,194 million, equivalent to a 22% p.a. return on tangible equity (ROTE)

Earnings per share increase compared to 2025, by 10% for the second quarter and by 5% for the half-year

Core income is DKK 2,120 million, marginally higher than in 2025

Costs increase by 4% compared to the first half of 2025, and the cost/income ratio is 26.2%

Continued strong credit quality and impairment charges of DKK 31 million carried to income for the half-year

Highly satisfactory increase in customer numbers and growth of 13% p.a. in loans and 12% p.a. in deposits

The DKK 400 million share buyback programme is expected to be completed shortly, following which a new programme will be launched.

Moody’s reaffirmed the bank’s Aa3 long-term bank deposits rating in June 2026

The bank passed the threshold for SIFI designation for the first time

The expectations for net profit for 2026 are upwardly adjusted to the range DKK 2.2 - 2.5 billion





Yours sincerely

Ringkjøbing Landbobank

John Fisker

CEO

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