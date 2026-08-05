Not Every Fragrance Begins in a Boutique: Oud of London Makes Its Debut Onboard Emirates

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DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For decades, the world's most coveted fragrances have made their debut behind the counters of flagship boutiques and prestigious department stores. Maison Origine Paris has chosen a different route.

The independent French fragrance house has announced that its newest creation, Oud of London, will make its global debut exclusively onboard Emirates before arriving in luxury boutiques worldwide. For a limited time, the airline will become the first and only destination where travellers can discover and purchase the fragrance, placing the journey itself at the heart of its launch.

Founded on the belief that fragrance has the unique ability to preserve memory, Maison Origine Paris creates olfactory souvenirs that capture the emotions and atmosphere of a destination long after the journey has ended. With Oud of London, the maison turns its attention to the quieter moments that define the British capital.

Rather than capturing London through its landmarks, Oud of London is inspired by the moments that define the city long after the journey has ended - quiet walks through Mayfair after the rain, hidden cafés discovered by chance and the understated elegance woven through its historic streets.

The composition opens with the richness of oud, saffron, incense and raspberry before unfolding into a heart of amyris, benzoin resinoid, cypriol and leather. A warm base of sandalwood, amber, patchouli and musk lingers on the skin, with each note chosen to reflect London's rich heritage, understated elegance and enduring character.

Maison Origine Paris was born from a true love story. While sitting with the woman he loved on the balcony of the iconic Hôtel Plaza Athénée in Paris, the maison's founder found himself asking a simple question: "What more can I give her?" Flowers had already been given. Jewellery. Journeys. Memories. But he realised that, with time, even the most treasured memories begin to fade. Unless they can be captured. From that moment, Maison Origine Paris was born - not simply as a fragrance house, but as a maison dedicated to transforming destinations, emotions and memories into fragrances that can be revisited long after the journey has ended.

In an unconventional approach to luxury fragrance launches, Oud of London will debut exclusively onboard Emirates before arriving at carefully selected luxury retailers worldwide, making the journey itself the first destination where the fragrance can be experienced.

More than a fragrance inspired by London, Oud of London is an invitation to revisit the city through scent, transforming fleeting moments into memories that can be experienced time and time again.

Availability

Oud of London - Gold Edition (100ml Extrait de Parfum) will launch exclusively onboard Emirates, making the airline the first and only place in the world where travellers can discover and purchase the fragrance ahead of its international retail debut.

Following its exclusive launch with Emirates, the fragrance will also be available to Scentitude VIP customers before rolling out to a curated selection of luxury retailers internationally.

The olfactory signature unfolds through:

Top Notes: Oud, Saffron, Incense and Raspberry

Heart Notes: Amyris, Benzoin Resinoid, Cypriol and Leather

Base Notes: Sandalwood, Amber, Patchouli and Musk

About Maison Origine:

Maison Origine Paris is a luxury fragrance house rooted in French perfumery and inspired by a singular narrative of love. Founded on a deeply personal moment at the Hôtel Plaza Athénée, the brand translates emotion into scent through carefully composed extrait de parfums. Each creation brings together globally sourced ingredients, blending tradition with a contemporary Parisian perspective. Defined by craftsmanship, discretion, and a distinct olfactory identity, Maison Origine creates fragrances designed to be both personal and enduring.

Press Contact:

info@maisonorigine.com

meghan@empyrecommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4432d7c-3bef-4ae4-928d-215d572efd37