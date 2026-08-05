

Tonner Drones Strengthens Its Cash Position by €1.5 Million Through the Issuance of a traditional Bond with Warrants

Paris, August 5, 2026, 8:00 a.m. — Tonner Drones is pleased to announce that it has issued a €1.5 million traditional bond to a supportive investor. With this additional war chest, Tonner Drones is well-positioned to capitalize on the opportunities currently arising in the dynamic markets of the defense, drone, and technology sectors.

“We have been following the CEO’s strategy and have known Mr. van den Ouden for years. Therefore, we are eager to invest in the future of the company. The recent decline in the share price, combined with a future full of potential, prompted us to invest,” according to a spokesperson for Sitimo Ltd, a long-term investor in Dutch companies such as Alumexx—and, in the past, Rood Microtec.

“It is an honor to receive such strong support from our network, alongside the more than 25% of shares already held by long-term investors, including myself as CEO (12.3%). We are determined to continue expanding Tonner Drones step by step. This funding provides us with the war chest needed to capitalize on emerging opportunities across the dynamic technology, defense, and drone sectors,” said Diede van den Ouden, CEO of Tonner Drones.

Financial information about the bond and warrants

The traditional bond matures on December 31, 2027, to be redeemed in cash. The bond bears interest at a rate of 5% and will be monthly paid. The bondholder receives warrants (‘BSA’) divided into series A and series B. Exercise price for BSA A is €0.028 and exercise price of BSA B is €0.032, representing a premium of approximately 3.9% and 18.7% relative to the 20-day volume-weighted average price. The expiration date of the BSA is December 31, 2029. Full exercise of BSA A could generate €1.5 million in cash for Tonner Drones through the issuance of 53,571,375 new shares. Full exercise of BSA B could generate an additional €1.5 million in cash through the issuance of 46,875,000 new shares. The maximum aggregate dilution would amount to approximately 16% (reducing a 1% shareholding to 0.86% upon full exercise of all BSAs). A complete overview of all outstanding BSAs is available on the Tonner Drones website. An important characteristic of these BSAs is that their exercise price is fixed and does not contain any variable pricing mechanisms. In the event that investors exercise BSAs while the share price is below the strike price, they will incur a loss upon selling the underlying shares.

End of Press-Release.

About Tonner Drones : Tonner Drones combines capital, expertise, and innovation to accelerate growth and deliver enduring value for its shareholders. Tonner Drones develops a solution for the logistics sector. The company also holds valuable stakes in some promising French drone manufacturers like Diodon, Elistair and Donecle. Tonner Drones pursues an active strategy for managing its cash resources and diversifies its investment portfolio across various listed companies in various sectors.

Tonner Drones’ shares are listed on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN code: FR001400H2X4).

More information at www.tonnerdrones.com / contact@tonnerdrones.com

Warning

Regarding the merits of any transaction or the making of any investment decision. It does not constitute or include any confirmation or commitment by Tonner Drones (or any other person) regarding the present or future value of Tonner Drones ' business, its securities, its subsidiaries or any other assets of Tonner Drones .

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on current beliefs and expectations regarding future events. These forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and/or expectations regarding future financial results, events, operations and services. and product development, as well as statements regarding performance or events. These statements are generally identified by the terms "expect", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "estimate", "plan", "project", "may", "should" or the negative form of these and other similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding Tonner Drones and its subsidiaries and investments, trends in their businesses, future capital expenditures and acquisitions, developments relating to contingent liabilities, changes in global economic conditions or Tonner Drones ' principal markets, competitive market conditions and regulatory factors. The realization of these events is uncertain; their outcome could turn out to be different from that envisaged today, which is likely to significantly affect the expected results. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated or implied in these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable law, Tonner Drones undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements, taking into account new information or future events.

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