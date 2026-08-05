05.08.2026

Company Announcement No. 14 – 2026

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

for Brødrene A. & O. Johansen A/S

CVR No. 59210617

Reminder of expiry of offer period today at 16:30 (CEST), 5 August 2026, for the recommended voluntary cash offer for shares in Elektroimportøren AS by Brødrene A. & O. Johansen A/S

Reference is made to the company announcement dated 3 July 2026 regarding the recommended voluntary cash offer (the “Offer”) to all shareholders of Elektroimportøren AS (the “Company” or “Elektroimportøren”) by Brødrene A. & O. Johansen A/S (the “Offeror”) as described in the offer document published on the same date (the “Offer Document”).

The offer period will expire today, 5 August 2026, 16:30 (CEST), subject to any extension at the discretion of the Offeror up to a maximum of ten weeks.

The complete terms and conditions for the Offer, including procedures for how to accept the Offer and detailed information regarding settlement, are set out in the Offer Document. The Offer is subject to certain closing conditions, including (but not limited to) the Offer being validly accepted by shareholders representing at least 90 per cent of the share capital and voting rights of the Company on a Fully Diluted Basis (as defined in the Offer Document).

The Company’s board of directors (the ”Board”) recommends the shareholders of the Company to accept the Offer. The Board believes the terms of the Offer are in the best interests of the Company and the shareholders as a whole. The Board has, as part of the basis for its considerations, obtained a fairness opinion on the Offer from ABG Sundal Collier ASA, which concludes that the Offer (subject to customary assumptions, qualifications, and limitations) is, at the date of the fairness opinion, fair, from a financial point of view.

Shareholders wishing to accept the Offer should use the acceptance form included in the Offer Document available on www.arctic.com/offerings. Correctly completed and signed acceptance forms can be delivered to Arctic Securities AS (the "Receiving Agent") electronically through its webpage, by e-mail to subscription@arctic.com, by mail to Haakon VIIs gate 5, NO-0161 Oslo, Norway, or, for Norwegian shareholders with BankID, by filling out the digital form for acceptances available on www.arctic.com/offerings. The Offer may only be accepted pursuant to the terms and procedures set out in the Offer Document.

For the complete details of the Offer, including the terms and conditions, reference is made to the Offer Document, which is available on www.arctic.com/offerings, subject to certain restrictions.

Contacts

For further information, please contact:

Jørgen Wist, CFO, Elektroimportøren AS, jorgen@elektroimportoren.no

Per Toelstang, CFO/Deputy CEO, Brødrene A. & O. Johansen A/S, pto@ao.dk

About Elektroimportøren

Elektroimportøren AS is a specialist and fully integrated omnichannel player in the electrical equipment market, serving both private and professional customers across Norway and Sweden. The Company controls the entire value chain from product development and sourcing through its proprietary brands, to distribution through owned physical stores and e-commerce, and delivery of services and installations through certified professionals.

About Brødrene A. & O. Johansen A/S

Brødrene A. & O. Johansen A/S is a Nordic distributor of technical installation materials, founded in 1914 and headquartered in Albertslund, Denmark. The Offeror employs around 1,000 people and operates across Denmark, Sweden and Norway. Its revenue for the financial year ended 31 December 2025 amounted to approximately DKK 6.1 billion. The Offeror's shares are admitted to trading on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The Offeror has a dual go-to-market model combining digital solutions with a physical presence and has completed more than ten acquisitions in recent years. The Offeror is firmly anchored by the founding Johansen family, which controls approximately 75% of the Offeror's voting rights.

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Important notice

The terms and conditions of the Offer are governed by Norwegian law. The Offer is not subject to the take-over regime as stipulated by the Norwegian Securities Trading Act chapter 6, as the shares of the Company (the "Shares") are admitted to trading on Euronext Growth Oslo, which is not a regulated market. The Offer Document has not been reviewed or approved by the Norwegian Financial Supervisory Authority, Oslo Stock Exchange or any other regulatory authority. The Offer may only be accepted pursuant to the terms and procedures set out in the Offer Document, which sets out the complete terms and conditions of the Offer, including procedures for accepting the Offer.

The Offer and the distribution of this announcement and other information in connection with the Offer may be restricted by law in certain jurisdictions. When published, the Offer Document and related acceptance forms will not and may not be distributed, forwarded or transmitted into or within any jurisdiction where prohibited by applicable law. Persons into whose possession this announcement or such other information should come are required to inform themselves about and to observe any such restrictions. The Offer will not be made directly or indirectly in any jurisdiction where either an offer or participation therein is prohibited by applicable law including sanctions law, or where any tender offer document or registration or other requirements would apply in addition to those applicable under the laws of Norway or Denmark.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to acquire the Shares. Investors may accept the Offer only on the basis of the information provided in the Offer Document. Any decision with respect to the tendering of Shares should be made solely on the basis of the Offer Document and an independent analysis of the information contained therein.

Arctic Securities AS (the Receiving Agent) is acting as financial advisor and receiving agent solely for the Offeror in connection with the Offer and will not be responsible to anyone other than the Offeror for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the Offer.

Forward-looking statements

This announcement, verbal statements made regarding the Offer and other information published by the Offeror or the Company may contain certain statements about the Company, the Offeror and their respective affiliates and businesses as well as the timing and procedures relating to the Offer that are or may be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Offeror's and the Company's control, and are based on current beliefs and expectations about future events. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects", "may", "will", "could", "should", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "assumes" or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainty because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Neither the Company nor the Offeror provides any representation, assurance or guarantee that the occurrence of the events expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements in this announcement will actually occur. Any forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date they are made. The Company and the Offeror disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained in this announcement other than as required by applicable law.

05.08.2026





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