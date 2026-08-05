Sampo plc, press release, 5 August 2026 at 10:00 am EEST
Sampo Group's results for January–June 2026 will be published on 12 August 2026
Sampo Group will publish the Half-Year Financial Report for January–June 2026 on 12 August around 8:30 am Finnish time (6:30 am UK time). The report and investor presentation will be available at www.sampo.com/result.
Conference call
12 August at 10:30 am Finnish time (8:30 am UK time)
To ask questions, please join the teleconference by registering using the following link:
https://events.inderes.com/sampo/q2-2026-gylm9w0ouu/dial-in
Upon registration, you will receive phone numbers as well as a conference ID and user ID to access the conference. If you wish to ask a question, please dial #5 on your telephone keypad to enter the queue.
Group CEO Morten Thorsrud, Group CFO Lars Kufall Beck, and Interim Head of IR Mirko Hurmerinta will attend the conference call for investors and analysts.
The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result. A recorded version will later be available at the same address.
SAMPO PLC
Investor Relations and Group Communications
Further information:
Mirko Hurmerinta
Interim Head of Investor Relations
tel. +358 10 516 0032
Media contacts:
media@sampo.fi
Distribution:
The principal media
www.sampo.com