CallTower Launches the Upfront Advantage, an Exclusive Incentive Program for Partners

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CallTower, a global leader in delivering unified communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions, today announced the launch of its new Upfront Advantage Partner Program, an exclusive, invite-only initiative designed to help partners accelerate revenue realization and drive long-term growth through new customer acquisitions.

The program provides participating partners with accelerated upfront commissions following the successful implementation and activation of eligible customer accounts, rather than requiring partners to wait for commissions to be paid out over the life of the contract term. The initiative applies to new customer agreements with qualifying multi-year contract terms and is designed to reward partners for securing long-term customer commitments.

“At CallTower, we continue to invest in programs that help our partners grow faster and win more business,” said CRO William Rubio. “The Upfront Advantage program gives partners faster access to earnings while preserving long-term revenue opportunities, creating a powerful structure that aligns with both partner success and customer retention.”

CallTower’s extensive portfolio includes solutions from Microsoft, Cisco, Zoom, and leading contact center providers like Five9 and Genesys, allowing partners to offer a comprehensive set of cloud communications, collaboration, and customer experience technologies to organizations worldwide. The new program further enhances the company’s partner ecosystem by providing additional flexibility in how partners generate revenue and invest in future growth.

The launch builds on CallTower’s broader channel strategy, which focuses on delivering industry-leading partner programs, enablement resources, sales support, and incentive opportunities that help partners expand their portfolios and increase recurring revenue streams.

About CallTower:

CallTower is a global leader in delivering cloud communications, contact center, and collaboration solutions that empower businesses worldwide. Since 2002, CallTower has helped organizations modernize communications through integrated solutions including Microsoft Teams, Webex by Cisco, Zoom, and AI-powered CX technologies. With a platform-agnostic approach, global reach, and deep expertise in deployment, adoption, and support, CallTower enables organizations to connect, collaborate, and deliver better customer experiences.





