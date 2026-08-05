GunStreamer Reports Licensed Dealer Sold 175 Firearms Across 15 Live Broadcasts

VINEMONT, Alabama, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GunStreamer, the live-stream marketplace for licensed firearms dealers, today reported that one dealer on the platform sold 175 firearms across 15 live broadcasts this spring and summer.





Van's Sporting Goods, a federally licensed dealer in Cullman, Alabama, made those sales between April 27 and July 17, 2026, averaging about 12 firearms per broadcast. Counting optics, ammunition, accessories, and shop merchandise, Van's sold 336 lots for more than $100,000 over the period. Its highest-selling lot was a Horizon Vandal X in 22 Creedmoor at $2,549.75.

Non-firearms lots accounted for 29 percent of those sales. About half of Van's buyers on the platform bought more than once.

GunStreamer pays sellers within 48 hours of shipment confirmation, and often within 24.

GunStreamer built the marketplace for dealers squeezed off general-purpose platforms. Marketplaces, social networks, video hosts, and payment processors have all narrowed what a licensed gun dealer can list, promote, or sell. Many FFLs have responded by moving to platforms built for firearms commerce specifically, where a dealer can put inventory on camera, answer buyer questions live, and complete the sale inside the licensed transfer process.

"Most dealers have guns sitting on the rack that aren't going to sell to anybody who walks in," said Troy Van Maanen, founder of GunStreamer. "The platforms big enough to find those buyers won't let a gun shop operate on them. Van's ran 15 streams and moved 175 guns. That's the argument."

"Normally that inventory would go to the closeout section in the store, and we'd take less for it," said Jacob Allen, owner of Van's Sporting Goods. "When you have a hundred people watching live and they know it's a heck of a price, they're a lot more likely to buy it. It's the best thing that's happened to the gun world in a while.

Every seller on GunStreamer is a verified federal firearms licensee. Each order is fulfilled through that dealer under federal and state law, including background checks and age and location requirements.

About GunStreamer

GunStreamer is a live-stream marketplace built by gun owners, veterans, and dealers for the firearms community. Every seller is a verified, federally licensed firearms dealer (FFL), and every transaction is completed through a licensed dealer in compliance with federal and state law, including background checks and age and location requirements. Learn more at gunstreamer.com.