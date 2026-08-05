Zeotap launches end-to-end Composable CDP Native App on Snowflake Marketplace

LONDON, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zeotap, the enterprise Customer Data Platform (CDP) built in Europe with privacy at its core, today announced the availability of Zeotap as a Snowflake Native App on Snowflake Marketplace. Zeotap’s complete CDP runs end-to-end inside an enterprise's own Snowflake account, meaning identity resolution, audience segmentation, journey orchestration and activation all execute as containerised services on Snowpark Container Services (SPCS), without customer data ever leaving Snowflake’s secure perimeter.

Why it matters

Enterprise customer data already lives in Snowflake. Traditional CDPs require that data to be copied into a separate proprietary system before it can be used, adding latency, expanding the audit surface, and creating the governance and security risk that data and compliance teams most object to.

Zeotap's Native App removes the need to copy data. Because the application runs inside the customer's Snowflake account, the data never crosses a vendor boundary, never lands in another cloud, and never leaves the customer's compliance perimeter. Unified profiles are materialised as Snowflake tables the customer owns and governs. Only hashed audiences leave at the point of activation — never raw personal data.

This is particularly significant for regulated industries, including banking, insurance, telecommunications and the public sector, where a deployment has to meet auditing requirements before marketers can use it.

A full platform, not a notebook

Zeotap delivers a full enterprise marketer experience — a drag-and-drop audience builder, a visual journey canvas, and consent and governance dashboards — deployed as a custom web application inside Snowflake via SPCS. Business teams get the interface they expect from a standalone SaaS product, while every record stays inside their Snowflake account.

Capabilities available at launch include:

Identity resolution — deterministic and probabilistic matching, producing one persistent ID per person, computed in-account.

— deterministic and probabilistic matching, producing one persistent ID per person, computed in-account. Audience building — SQL-free segmentation with live audience-size estimates against Snowflake data.

— SQL-free segmentation with live audience-size estimates against Snowflake data. Journey orchestration — multi-step, cross-channel journeys with real-time triggers off Snowflake events.

— multi-step, cross-channel journeys with real-time triggers off Snowflake events. ZeoAI on Snowflake Cortex AI — propensity, churn, lifetime-value and look-alike models trained on the customer's first-party data, with no export and no second ML stack.

— propensity, churn, lifetime-value and look-alike models trained on the customer's first-party data, with no export and no second ML stack. Consent and governance — purpose-based consent enforced at the point of activation; GDPR-, CCPA-, and EU AI Act-ready.

— purpose-based consent enforced at the point of activation; GDPR-, CCPA-, and EU AI Act-ready. 250+ activation end points — to ad platforms, ESPs, CRMs, retail media and customer-service tools.

Buy with committed Snowflake spend

Zeotap on Snowflake Marketplace supports Snowflake's Marketplace Capacity Drawdown Program, which lets eligible customers purchase the app using their existing committed Snowflake spend*, removing the need for a separate procurement cycle, vendor onboarding or new contract. Customers can move from a Snowflake connection to a first live activation in as little as eight weeks.

“The frontier model is becoming a commodity; the customer context is not. Enterprises have spent years consolidating that context in Snowflake. Our job was to bring the full CDP to the data, instead of pulling the data out to the CDP. Running the entire platform inside the customer's Snowflake account — not one feature, the whole thing — is how we do that while keeping customers in control of every record." — Projjol Banerjea, founder & Chief Product Officer, Zeotap

"We built the Snowflake Native App Framework so partners such as Zeotap can bring their applications to the customer's data on our easy, connected and trusted platform. Zeotap delivering a full customer data platform this way is a strong addition to the composable ecosystem on Snowflake Marketplace." — Dan Waters, VP for EMEA Partners & Alliances, Snowflake

*Availability

Zeotap as a Snowflake Native App is available now on Snowflake Marketplace. To request a working session, visit: https://app.snowflake.com/marketplace/listing/GZ2FVZ7LHE7/zeotap-zeotap-composable-cdp.

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About Zeotap

Zeotap is a Customer Data Platform that helps enterprise brands unify their first-party customer data, resolve identities and activate audiences across more than 250 destinations. Built in Europe with GDPR and privacy compliance at its core, Zeotap offers packaged and composable deployment and is used by leading enterprises across retail, telecommunications and media, financial services, and sport and gaming. For more information, visit www.zeotap.com .

Media Contact

Ketty Gobbo, Head of Marketing

ketty.gobbo@zeotap.com