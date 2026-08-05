Trident Resources Provides La Ronge Gold Belt Exploration Update and Appoints Indigenous Engagement Consultant

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident Resources Corp. (TSXV: ROCK ) (OTCQB: TRDTF ) (Frankfurt: 6BP0 ) (“Trident” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide an update on the current drilling and field reconnaissance programs at their La Ronge Gold Belt Properties (LRGB) in Northern Saskatchewan, and to announce the appointment of T Global Consulting Services to support the Company’s Indigenous and community engagement initiatives.

Trident’s Regional Project Location Map:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/projects/contact-lake-gold-project/#&gid=1&pid=1

Contact Lake Drill Program Updates:

The current drill program at Contact Lake has completed nine (9) drillholes for a total of 6,500m, with assays pending, of an anticipated 20,000m across approximately 35 drillholes. The program is building on successful fall 2025 and winter 2026 phases of drilling, which returned significant high-grade gold intercepts and further demonstrated the scale and potential of the Contact Lake system. The Company is very pleased with the progress and visual indications of mineralization at depth thus far in the summer drill program.

Contact Lake Gold Property Map:

http://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/maps/contact-lake-property-map.jpg

The Main Zone (BK1) and Southwest Zone (BK2) represent former high-grade, past-producing areas of the historical Contact Lake Gold Mine, which was owned and operated by Cameco in the 1990s. Earlier this year, Trident’s drilling encountered high-grade gold mineralization in the BK3 Zone while more recently intersecting prospective zones at depths that now exceed 800m in the Bakos Shear Zone, the main host of mineralization at Contact Lake. This next phase of the 2026 summer/fall drill program will focus on discovering new gold mineralization at depth beneath BK1, extending mineralization along strike at BK2 to the southwest, and testing the continuity of high-grade gold between the BK1 and BK3 Zones to the northeast.

District-Scale Exploration Strategy:

Trident intends to advance its assets in the under-explored LRGB through focused drilling, prospecting, surface sampling and geophysical surveys to unlock potentially immense value in an emerging gold-rich district.

Trident’s large land package of 98,700 hectares within the LRGB is strategically located to cover numerous mineral occurrences associated with the highly prospective boundary between the La Ronge and Kisseynew lithostructural domains, a compelling exploration target area that helps forms the thesis of Trident’s exploration strategy.

Contact Lake and Preview Area Soil Sampling Program:

Concurrent with the drill program at Contact Lake, Trident is conducting a comprehensive regional soil sampling program at Contact Lake and at the adjacent Preview target area, located 2.5km to the southeast on a parallel shear structure. Thus far 5,700 soil samples have been taken and sent for analysis from an anticipated 9,000 total samples.

Soil sampling will cover a highly prospective and under-explored area immediately SW of the Contact Lake deposit that hosts the structural intersection of the Bakos and Keya Shear Zones. At Preview, a soil grid comprised of 2,500 samples will provide valuable surface data along the Preview trend between the Preview SW and Preview North deposits, both of which host current Mineral Resource Estimates.

Regional Field Exploration Program:

In addition to the soil sampling program, Trident will be conducting regional prospecting to evaluate multiple documented gold occurrences across its entire LRGB land package with the intention to develop near-term drill targets. Trident also plans to complete an extensive airborne magnetic and radiometric geophysical survey over their early-stage Reindeer property, which straddles the northern extension of the important La Ronge-Kisseynew lithostructural boundary.

"This summer and fall program is a pivotal step in advancing and scaling the Contact Lake deposit," said Jonathan Wiesblatt, CEO of Trident Resources. "We're not just drilling to expand what Cameco found decades ago, we're testing new targets including the depth and strike extensions of BK1 and BK2, and the continuity between BK1 and BK3, to define a much larger mineralized system beneath a mine that was closed with substantial gold resources left in the ground.”

“Upon completion of this program, Trident will have drilled more than 40,000 metres across the La Ronge Gold Belt since our founding just 16 months ago, a pace that reflects both the quality of our land package and our conviction in this district. With over 2.0 million ounces of gold already in a global resource outside of the Contact Lake target area, and a healthy treasury to fund all 2026 exploration plans, Trident is well positioned to continue executing on the vision of proving up a new Canadian gold district.”

“We believe Contact Lake is only one piece of a much larger opportunity, and our goal is to advance Trident as a regional-scale exploration company in this emerging new gold jurisdiction in Canada - one with geological potential analogous to Red Lake, the Abitibi and the Golden Triangle. The La Ronge Gold Belt remains significantly under-explored, and we intend to be the Company that unlocks the district-scale potential."

Map with Soil Grid Locations:

https://www.tridentresourcescorp.com/_resources/news/Soil-Grids-2026.png

Indigenous and Community Engagement:

Trident has engaged T Global Consulting Services ("TGC"), an Indigenous-owned consulting firm based in Northern Saskatchewan, to support the execution of the Company's community and Indigenous engagement strategy. TGC is led by Founder and Principal Consultant Tia Watt, a member of the Lac La Ronge Indian Band who brings extensive knowledge of Northern Saskatchewan communities and a strong background in business leadership, entrepreneurship and community development.

In her role, Mrs. Watt will serve as a liaison between Trident and Indigenous rightsholders, Métis-Nation Saskatchewan Northern Region 1, municipalities, local governments, land users and other regional stakeholders. Her work will support transparent communication, early and culturally respectful engagement, community information sessions and site visits, and the integration of community considerations into the Company's exploration and broader project planning.

Contact Lake Gold Project Overview:

The Contact Lake Gold Project covers approximately 22,790 hectares and includes the past-producing Contact Lake gold mine, which produced approx. 190,000 ounces of gold at an average head grade of 6.16 g/t Au during active mining operations between 1994 to 1998. At the time of mine closure, the price of gold hovered around $300/oz (USD) and Cameco Corporation reported that substantial gold resources were left unmined. Situated in the highly prospective La Ronge Gold Belt of Saskatchewan, the Contact Lake Property also hosts the Preview SW, Preview North and the North Lake orogenic gold deposits.

Along with the Greywacke North deposit (located by road 40km northeast of Contact Lake), these four deposits are wholly-owned by Trident Resources and host current Mineral Resource Estimates (Trident news release November 24, 2025 ) which do not include any gold-related ounces from the past-producing Contact Lake target area.

Qualified Person:

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Cornell McDowell, P.Geo., VP Exploration for Trident Resources and the Qualified Person for Trident as defined by NI 43-101.

About Trident Resources Corp.

Trident Resources Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing district-scale opportunities in Saskatchewan's La Ronge Gold Belt. The Company has assembled a large and strategic land position encompassing the several gold projects, which host foundational gold resources, together with a growing portfolio of highly prospective regional exploration properties.

Trident's current exploration focus is at the 100%-owned Contact Lake Gold Project, host to a past-producing high-grade gold mine where active drill programs are underway to expand known mineralization and unlock the broader district-scale potential of the belt. Backed by a strong treasury as well as an experienced technical and capital markets team, Trident is advancing multiple opportunities with the goal of becoming a leading explorer in one of Canada's emerging gold districts

To find out more about Trident Resources Corp. (TSX-V: ROCK) visit the Company’s website at www.tridentresourcescorp.com .

TRIDENT RESOURCES CORP.

“Jon Wiesblatt”



Jonathan Wiesblatt

CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Jonathan Wiesblatt, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jon.Wiesblatt@tridentresourcescorp.com

Or:

Lubica Keighery, Corporate Communications

Email: lubica.keighery@tridentresourcescorp.com

Trident Resources Corp.

Telephone: 778-889-5476

Toll Free: 800-567-8181

Facsimile: 604-687-3119

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THE CONTENT OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward‐looking information or statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which may include, without limitation, completing ongoing and planned work on its projects including drilling and the expected timing of such work programs, other statements relating to the technical, financial and business prospects of the Company, its projects and other matters. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the price of uranium, the ability to achieve its goals, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company’s views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks and uncertainties relating to the interpretation of exploration results, risks related to the inherent uncertainty of exploration and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, and those filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include, but are not limited to, continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions, adverse weather or climate conditions, failure to obtain or maintain all necessary government permits, approvals and authorizations, failure to obtain or maintain community acceptance (including First Nations), decrease in the price of uranium and other metals, increase in costs, litigation, and failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations. The Company does not undertake to update forward‐looking statements or forward‐looking information, except as required by law.