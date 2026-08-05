Danantara Reopens DPT Registration to Accelerate Waste-to-Energy Project Development in Indonesia





JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indonesia's waste-to-energy ("WtE") development enters its next phase as PT Danantara Investment Management ("DIM"), through its subsidiary PT Daya Energi Bersih Nusantara ("Denera"), announces the re-opening of registration for Daftar Penyedia Terseleksi (“DPT”) as a pre-qualification under the Danantara WtE or Pengelolaan Sampah Menjadi Energi Listrik (PSEL) Program.

As Indonesia accelerates efforts to address growing urban waste challenges while building a cleaner energy base, Denera serves as the integrated waste management company established by DIM to lead the development and implementation of PSEL projects across Indonesia. The initiative is supported by Presidential Regulation No. 109 of 2025, which provides the regulatory framework for accelerating the development of PSEL projects through environmentally responsible technologies.

DPT registration builds on the strong momentum generated by the previous pre-qualification rounds which attracted participants from seven countries and demonstrated significant international interest in Indonesia's WtE sector. DIM and Denera invite qualified companies and consortium members with proven capabilities in PSEL project development, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), technology provision, operations and maintenance (O&M), project financing, and other related infrastructure services to participate in the selection process. The program seeks partners with the technical expertise, financial capability, and long-term commitment required to deliver PSEL projects at scale in support of Indonesia's sustainable waste management and clean energy transition.

Fadli Rahman, Investment Director of Danantara Investment Management (DIM) and Chief Executive Officer of Denera, stated that the expansion of DPT reflects Danantara's commitment to building a strong and competitive partner ecosystem to support Indonesia's long-term waste management transformation.

"Indonesia's waste management challenges cannot be addressed through individual projects alone. They require a credible ecosystem of partners with proven technology, financing capacity, operational capabilities, and a long-term commitment to delivering large-scale infrastructure projects. Through DPT registration, we are expanding that ecosystem while creating opportunities for more domestic and international companies to contribute their expertise and capabilities to Indonesia's PSEL Program. Our priorities remain unchanged: strong partnerships, demonstrated capabilities, and effective execution that delivers measurable impact on the ground," said Fadli.

PT Indonesia Infrastructure Finance ("IIF") has been appointed as the Registration and Verification Agent for DPT registration. Interested parties are encouraged to contact IIF through the official DPT registration email at danantara.wtepartnership@iif.co.id. IIF will provide prospective participants with the Registration Pack and guidance on the DPT registration process, including the Expression of Interest (EOI) requirements, required supporting documentation, submission procedures, and applicable timelines, as well as access to the virtual data room.

*Important Notice*

DPT registration is a pre-qualification process intended solely to identify and evaluate prospective strategic partners for potential participation in the Danantara PSEL Program. It does not constitute and shall not be construed as an award for any project, partner selection process, contractual agreement, any guarantee of appointment, exclusive rights, or future participation in any project.

DIM/Denera reserves the right, at their sole discretion and without prior notice, to modify, clarify, supplement, suspend, postpone, extend, terminate, or otherwise amend, any aspect of the DPT registration process, including its scope, eligibility requirements, timeline, evaluation methodology, or documentation requirements. Neither DIM, Denera, nor IIF shall be liable for any costs, expenses, or losses incurred by prospective participants in connection with their participation in DPT registration.

To support prospective participants, IIF will host two Open Briefing sessions on 7 August 2026. These sessions are open to all interested parties and will provide an overview of the DPT registration process, registration requirements, submission procedures, documentation expectations, and guidance on using the Intralinks Virtual Data Room.

The deadline for submission of the Expression of Interest and payment of the administrative fee is 13 August 2026. Prospective participants are encouraged to begin the registration process early to allow sufficient time for document preparation and submission. Interested parties may obtain the Registration Pack by contacting danantara.wtepartnership@iif.co.id.

Only information issued in writing through the official DPT registration communication channels shall be considered valid. Participants should not rely on any statements or representations made outside such official communications.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5d7ef695-dba4-42ee-b7aa-be3e1099ca57