Toobit Introduces Simplified New Trader Onboarding





GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toobit, the award-winning global cryptocurrency exchange, today announces the launch of its revamped new trader page, a centralized onboarding portal built to simplify exchange access and guide traders from initial registration to their first trade.

Toobit's new portal organizes the initial onboarding journey into a comprehensive, step-by-step path. The hub guides traders through the sign-up process, funding accounts with an initial deposit, and placing a first futures trade. Alongside these milestones, built-in educational guides offer clear instructions for depositing and trading, while additional tasks invite traders to earn more rewards by inviting friends, completing point-based tasks, and joining active campaigns.

By completing onboarding tasks within their first 14 days, including deposits, trading tasks, and other new trader activities tracked in Rewards Hub, traders can earn up to 15,000 USDT in rewards.

The portal also emphasizes foundational account defense, teaching traders the practical importance of essential security measures. It actively encourages newcomers to safeguard their accounts from the outset by setting up two-factor authentication (2FA) for login and withdrawals, and creating a unique anti-phishing code to verify official emails from the exchange.

As global crypto ownership climbs past 740 million, new market entrants frequently face steep learning curves, with complex setup processes and a lack of clear navigational guidance remain primary barriers to initial participation and retention. At the same time, over 60% of digital asset traders have shifted platforms within a 24-month window, underscoring the need for transparent, guided onboarding experiences that bridge the gap between initial curiosity and active market engagement.

About Toobit

Toobit is where the future of crypto trading unfolds. The award-winning cryptocurrency derivatives exchange provides zero-fee spot trading, AI trading tools, and high leverage for both crypto and TradFi markets. Built for those who thrive exploring new frontiers, Toobit maintains a fair, secure, and transparent environment for traders to navigate digital asset markets.

For more information about Toobit, visit: Website | X | Telegram | LinkedIn | Discord | Instagram

Contact: Davin C.

Email: market@toobit.com

Website: www.toobit.com

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