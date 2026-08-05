Decision Intelligence Market Set to Surpass $88.98 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Decision Intelligence Market size was valued at USD 17.00 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 88.98 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 18.0% during the forecast period.

The decision intelligence market is experiencing robust growth owing to growing applications of artificial intelligence, machine learning, analytics, and cloud computing in decision-making processes within enterprises. Enterprises have started using decision intelligence solutions to make sense of huge amounts of data available in the organization through automation of workflow optimization and predictive insights for better decision-making.





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Growing Enterprise AI Adoption and Agentic AI Transforming Decision Intelligence Platforms Globally

The explosion in enterprise data volumes, rise in adoption of AI, and evolution of machine learning technology have brought revolutionary changes in business decision making. Decision intelligence technologies are being employed by businesses to provide predictive analytics, automate workflow, increase efficiency, and reduce risks in business operations. The evolution of agentic AI, autonomous workflows, and decision architectures in enterprises that can coordinate different AI agents is playing a critical role in fueling the growth of the market.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

The Decision Support category led the market by accounting for 46% of the total market share in 2025 owing to the growing need for predictive analysis, strategy development, risk evaluation, and business insights derived from data in enterprises. The Decision Automation category is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period owing to the rising deployment of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other decision automation technology solutions.

By Enterprise Type

Large Enterprises segment held the biggest 71% market share in 2025 due to heavy investment in AI technology, analytics platforms, enterprise software and digital transformation initiatives. On the other hand, SMEs segment is expected to witness the fastest growth rate in the coming years due to availability of cost-effective cloud-based solutions, scalability of analytics platforms and increased awareness regarding the use of AI in decision-making.

By Industry

In 2025, BFSI emerged as the leader of the market, accounting for 24% market share due to wide use of decision intelligence solutions in fraud detection, credit scoring, customer analytics, investment optimization, risk management, and compliance. Growth in the demand for personalized experiences, intelligent inventory management, automated decisions, and price optimization in e-commerce would cause the Retail & E-commerce segment to emerge as the fastest-growing segment.

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Regional Analysis:

North America held the maximum market share of 46.2% in 2025 on the basis of the extensive deployment of enterprise software, the availability of robust AI and Analytics environments, and the availability of prominent technology vendors. The rising expenditure in the area of business analytics, enterprise AI, cloud computing, and decision automation further consolidates market dominance.

The U.S. decision intelligence market was valued at approximately USD 4.77 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 24.54 billion by 2035, registering a CAGR of approximately 17.8%. Market growth is being powered by increased data amounts within enterprises, increased adoption of business analytics tools, increased usage of machine learning algorithms, and increased implementation of multi-agent enterprise decision architectures which allow AI agents to work together in complex business environments.

The Europe decision intelligence market is estimated to be USD 4.35 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 20.61 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 16.82% from 2026 to 2035. Europe will continue to be an important market for decision intelligence because of the rise in the number of enterprises undergoing digital transformation, increasing use of business analytics, and rising importance of AI governance regulations. The UK constituted about 24.15% of the European decision intelligence market in 2025, which was attributed to the presence of its developed financial services industry and technology industry along with investments in enterprise AI and analytics.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to witness the highest growth during the forecast period because of rapid adoption of enterprise AI, increasing initiatives of digital transformation, growing government investments in AI infrastructure, and increasing amounts of enterprise data. China constituted 30.95% of the Asia Pacific Decision Intelligence Market in 2025, which was attributed to its vast enterprise technology industry and growing adoption of artificial intelligence.

Key Players:

IBM

Oracle

Microsoft

SAS Institute

FICO (Fair Isaac Corporation)

Pegasystems

Aera Technology

Quantexa

ACTICO

RelationalAI

Decisions

FlexRule

InRule Technology

o9 Solutions

Rulex

Faculty

CRIF

Sapiens International

Board International

Domo, Inc.

Recent Developments:

January 2025: Bamboo Rose acquired Verteego to launch the retail industry's first AI-powered decision intelligence platform, integrating advanced AI-driven supply chain decision automation into retail operations.

2025: Google continued expanding its enterprise decision intelligence and AI platform capabilities, targeting business customers seeking integrated data analytics and automated decision-support across cloud-based operational environments.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Enterprise Decision Intelligence Adoption and AI Automation Metrics – helps you evaluate enterprise adoption trends, AI-powered decision automation, predictive analytics implementation, and business intelligence transformation across key industries.

– helps you evaluate enterprise adoption trends, AI-powered decision automation, predictive analytics implementation, and business intelligence transformation across key industries. Agentic AI and Multi-Agent Orchestration Analysis – helps you understand how autonomous AI workflows, multi-agent enterprise architectures, and collaborative AI systems are reshaping complex business decision-making processes.

– helps you understand how autonomous AI workflows, multi-agent enterprise architectures, and collaborative AI systems are reshaping complex business decision-making processes. AI, Machine Learning, and Advanced Analytics Technology Trends – helps you identify emerging innovations in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud analytics, enterprise automation, and intelligent decision support platforms driving market growth.

– helps you identify emerging innovations in artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud analytics, enterprise automation, and intelligent decision support platforms driving market growth. Enterprise Digital Transformation and Industry Adoption Insights – helps you assess adoption patterns across BFSI, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, telecommunications, and other major end-user industries implementing decision intelligence solutions.

– helps you assess adoption patterns across BFSI, retail & e-commerce, healthcare, telecommunications, and other major end-user industries implementing decision intelligence solutions. Cloud-Based Decision Intelligence and Operational Efficiency Benchmarks – helps you understand how cloud computing, enterprise analytics, scalable AI platforms, and intelligent automation improve operational performance, resource optimization, and business agility.

– helps you understand how cloud computing, enterprise analytics, scalable AI platforms, and intelligent automation improve operational performance, resource optimization, and business agility. Regional Market and Competitive Landscape Analysis – helps you evaluate regional market performance, enterprise AI investments, technology adoption, strategic developments, competitive positioning, and growth opportunities shaping the global decision intelligence market.

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