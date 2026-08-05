Director/PDMR Shareholding

 | Source: Shell plc Shell plc

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

August 5, 2026

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Sinead
Last Name(s)Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Financial Officer
Initial notification/amendmentsInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

 
4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date, (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDisposal of ordinary shares
CurrencyGBP
Price £33.686565
Volume 30,000
Total £1,010,596.95
Aggregated information:
Price £33.686565
Volume 30,000
Total £1,010,596.95
Date of transactionJuly 31, 2026
Place of transactionLondon Stock Exchange

ENQUIRIES

Shell Media Relations
International, UK, European Press: +44 20 7934 5550


GlobeNewswire

Recommended Reading

  • August 05, 2026 05:38 ET | Source: Shell plc
    Transaction in Own Shares

    Transaction in Own Shares August 04, 2026 • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 04 August 2026 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation. ...

    Read More
  • August 04, 2026 05:37 ET | Source: Shell plc
    Transaction in Own Shares

    Transaction in Own Shares August 03, 2026 • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • • Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 03 August 2026 it purchased the following number of Shares for cancellation. ...

    Read More
 