Bluesight Launches Revenue Optimization Capabilities, Expanding Margin Insights for Hospital Pharmacies

Alexandria, Virginia, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CostCheck, a drug procurement optimization tool used by more than 500 hospitals, now factors in top-line revenue alongside cost savings to provide pharmacy teams a new way to contribute to health system growth.

Bluesight, the leader in hospital intelligence solutions, today announced Medicare Revenue Optimizer, a new capability within CostCheck, alongside a preview of Claims-Based Revenue Optimizer, an upcoming enhancement planned for later in 2026. Together, these capabilities help hospitals identify revenue opportunities for the drugs they procure, based on payer-level reimbursement data.

CostCheck is used by more than 500 U.S. hospitals to analyze drug purchases, contracts, and invoices – flagging cost-saving alternative NDCs and suppliers, detecting misloads and overcharges, and maintaining contract and GPO health. To date, the platform has helped hospital pharmacies improve margin by capturing savings equal to 1-9% of annual drug expenditures.

With Medicare Revenue Optimizer, Bluesight is introducing a new intelligence layer to CostCheck that provides insights beyond savings opportunities. Medicare Part B reimbursement data is now embedded directly into CostCheck's Recommended Changes workflow, allowing every medication that is separately reimbursable under Medicare Part B to display estimated cost impact and margin impact side by side. With this information, procurement teams can identify options that cost less and are reimbursed at higher rates.

Later in 2026, Bluesight plans to extend these capabilities with Claims-Based Revenue Optimizer, enabling health systems to connect their own claims data and analyze reimbursement based on their unique payer mix. By incorporating organization-specific reimbursement patterns, the platform will move beyond directional public-rate estimates and provide pharmacy leaders insight into the financial impact of their procurement decisions.

The expansion comes as pharmacy economics continue to shift. Care is increasingly moving into outpatient settings and is projected to grow by 18% over the next decade, outpacing the projected 5% growth of inpatient care. Further, newly finalized site-neutral payment policies are expected to reduce outpatient drug administration payments by roughly $290 million in 2026, while a recently proposed 2027 OPPS rule could reduce reimbursement rates on 340B drugs by nearly 40%.

For the specialty drugs and biosimilars driving outpatient and infusion volume, procurement teams optimizing for cost alone have historically lacked visibility into the revenue implications of their purchasing decisions. In one biosimilar category, Bluesight found that the per-vial margin swing between interchangeable products can range from a $550 net loss to a $1,500 net gain, depending on which product is purchased.

"For years, hospital pharmacy has lived in the ledger as a cost center," said Kevin MacDonald, CEO and Co-Founder of Bluesight. "CostCheck is leading a shift toward pharmacy as a revenue generator. Pharmacy teams can now see, at the moment of decision, whether a purchase saves money up front, earns more when billed, or both. As a result, health system leadership gets a single, credible number for pharmacy's full financial contribution."

Learn more about CostCheck at bluesight.com/costcheck.

About Bluesight

Bluesight enables hospital operations with intelligence that simplifies inventory management, procurement, and compliance. Through its suite of industry-leading, AI-powered solutions, Bluesight ensures that health systems protect every patient and optimize every dollar. Over 3,000 United States and Canadian hospitals rely on Bluesight every day. For more information, please visit bluesight.com.





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