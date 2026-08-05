Europe Indoor Air & Gas Ring Main Unit Market worth $0.30 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets™ projects the global Europe Indoor Air & Gas Ring Main Unit Market size is projected to reach USD 0.30 billion by 2031, from USD 0.23 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 5.7%, underpinned by a structural transformation of Europe’s electricity system driven by electrification, decarbonization, and infrastructure renewal.

At a fundamental level, the region faces dual pressures from aging grid assets and rapidly rising electricity demand, which are forcing utilities to accelerate investments in modern, resilient distribution infrastructure. According to the European Commission and energy agencies, Europe already operates over 11 million kilometers of electricity networks, yet these grids are increasingly strained by higher connection demand and renewable integration challenges. At the same time, annual grid investment requirements are expected to reach up to EUR 100 billion (approximately USD 113 billion), highlighting the intensity of infrastructure upgrades required to support energy transition goals. This investment cycle is closely aligned with the surge in renewable electricity, which now contributes around 47% of EU power generation in 2025, creating a fundamental need for flexible medium-voltage distribution systems such as RMUs for load balancing and network stability. Additionally, the rapid emergence of high-load applications such as data centers, where electricity demand is projected to nearly double to 36 GW by 2030, is creating localized grid stress and reinforcing the need for compact, high-reliability indoor RMUs in urban and industrial clusters. Collectively, these structural shifts are translating into sustained demand for advanced RMU technologies across Europe.

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Europe Indoor Air & Gas Ring Main Unit Market Size, Share & Forecast:

Market Size, 2026: USD 0.23 billion

USD 0.23 billion Market Forecast, 2031: USD 0.30 billion

Growth rate (2026–2031): CAGR of 5.7% from 2026 to 2031

Leading segment: gas-insulated segment

Report scope: 150 market data tables, 100 figures, 350 pages

Key players: ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), Ormazabal (Spain), Lucy Electric Ltd. (UK), LS ELECTRIC Co., Ltd. (South Korea) among others.

In parallel, the market is being reshaped by regulatory and technological disruption, driven by Europe’s aggressive climate policies and the digital energy transition. A key inflection point is the implementation of the EU F-gas Regulation (EU) 2024/573, which mandates the phased elimination of high-global-warming-potential gases such as SF6 in electrical equipment, effectively banning their use in certain medium-voltage applications from 2026 onward. This regulation is forcing utilities and manufacturers to redesign RMU architectures around clean-air insulation, vacuum switching, and alternative gas technologies, driving a new product innovation cycle. Simultaneously, Europe’s grid is transitioning from a centralized to a highly decentralized, bidirectional energy system, where renewable sources, storage systems, and distributed generation must be dynamically managed—fueling demand for digitally enabled RMUs with real-time monitoring and automation capabilities. The digital economy is further amplifying this trend, as data centers and AI-driven infrastructure are expected to significantly increase electricity consumption and reshape load profiles across Europe, requiring smarter, more responsive distribution systems. These combined forces—regulatory pressure, digitalization, and system decentralization—are not only accelerating RMU adoption but also shifting the market toward sustainable, intelligent, and modular solutions, redefining the competitive and technological landscape of the European RMU market.

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Data centers, by end user, will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecasted period of 2026-2031.

The data centers segment, by end user, is expected to be the fastest-growing during the 2026–2031 forecast period, driven by the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence across Europe. The region is seeing a sharp rise in data center capacity, with electricity demand from this sector projected to nearly double to about 36 GW by 2030, reflecting the scale of new installations and hyperscale facilities. This surge is placing significant pressure on power distribution networks, particularly in key hubs such as Germany, the UK, and the Netherlands, thereby accelerating demand for highly reliable, compact, and indoor RMU solutions to ensure an uninterrupted power supply. Additionally, the EU’s push to expand digital sovereignty and AI capabilities, along with strict requirements for energy efficiency and sustainability in data centers, is further reinforcing the need for advanced, smart, and resilient medium-voltage distribution infrastructure, positioning this segment as the fastest-growing within the ring main unit market.

Up to 15 kV, by voltage rating, held the largest market share in the Europe Indoor Air & Gas Ring Main Unit Market in 2025.

By voltage rating, RMUs up to 15 kV are expected to hold the largest market share in 2025, primarily because of their dominant role in low- to medium-voltage distribution networks across urban and semi-urban Europe. A significant share of Europe’s electricity infrastructure is designed around this voltage range, particularly for commercial buildings, residential clusters, and decentralized distribution systems, which together account for a large share of electricity consumption. Additionally, the growing shift toward underground cabling and compact indoor substations in cities is reinforcing the adoption of up to 15 kV RMUs, as these systems offer an optimal balance of cost, operational flexibility, and compatibility with existing grid architecture. Their strong alignment with ongoing distribution network upgrades and electrification initiatives further solidifies their leading position in the market.

Regional Analysis

Sweden to be the fastest-growing country in the Europe Indoor Air & Gas Ring Main Unit Market during the forecast period

Sweden is expected to emerge as one of Europe’s fastest-growing markets for indoor air and gas ring main units (RMUs) over the forecast period, supported by a strong convergence of electrification policies, grid modernization investments, and a highly decarbonized power sector. Sweden already operates one of the world's cleanest electricity systems, with nearly 99% of power generation from low-carbon sources, including hydropower, nuclear energy, and rapidly expanding wind capacity. The country's National Electrification Strategy identifies electrification as a cornerstone for achieving Sweden's legally binding net-zero emissions target by 2045, driving significant increases in electricity demand from transportation, industry, and emerging clean-energy applications. In response, Svenska kraftnät is undertaking substantial transmission and grid expansion initiatives to strengthen network capacity and support future consumption growth. Furthermore, the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles, coupled with growing investments in battery manufacturing, green hydrogen projects, and industrial decarbonization, is increasing pressure on medium-voltage distribution infrastructure. These long-term structural developments are expected to drive sustained demand for advanced indoor RMUs that can enhance network reliability, operational flexibility, and the integration of distributed energy resources across Sweden's evolving electricity system.

Key Industry Trends

Power utilities dominated the market among end users, with 44.8% of the market share in 2025.

The strong product ecosystem and global market penetration of Nuventura (Germany) and BLIXT Tech (Sweden) have made them influential startups/SMEs/ leaders in the market.

The non-extensible segment, by structure, is projected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period of 2026-2031.

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Competitive Landscape

Top companies in the global Europe Indoor Air and Gas Ring Main Unit Market include ABB (Switzerland), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens (Germany), Eaton (Ireland), Ormazabal (Spain), Lucy Electric Ltd. (UK), LS ELECTRIC Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Switchgear Company SGC (Belgium), SEL S.p.A. (Italy), NATUS GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), KONCAR (Croatia), Bonomi Eugenio S.p.A. (Italy), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd. (India), Europower Enerji ve Otomasyon Teknolojileri (Turkey), and LND Energy GmbH (Germany).

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