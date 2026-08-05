SimpliFed Marks Second Annual National Mastitis Awareness Day During National Breastfeeding Month

ITHACA, NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimpliFed , the leading virtual maternal health leader in breastfeeding and baby feeding support, today marked the second annual National Mastitis Awareness Day.The day is officially observed on the first Wednesday of August, which is National Breastfeeding Month. Building on last year’s inaugural awareness day, SimpliFed is renewing its call for improved clinical recognition, payer coverage, and system-level support for mastitis and related breastfeeding challenges that affect new parents in the earliest days and weeks of care.

“Mastitis can develop rapidly from a clogged duct into a severely painful, complicated condition,” said Andrea Ippolito, CEO and founder of SimpliFed. “After last year’s inaugural day, we’ve seen increased awareness among providers and health plans, which is great. And yet, there’s more work to do. National Mastitis Awareness Day amplifies how timely lactation care prevents escalation, reduces unnecessary urgent care and ER visits, and preserves families’ breastfeeding goals.”

Mastitis affects more than 10% of breastfeeding parents annually in the U.S. Clinically, mastitis is defined as inflammation of breast tissue causing pain, swelling, redness and, in some cases, infection. While not every case requires antibiotics, untreated or poorly managed mastitis can land a new mother in the emergency room, and end a breastfeeding journey prematurely. Early intervention from an IBCLC (International Board Certified Lactation Consultant) can mitigate symptoms, prevent progression, and support parents in continuing a successful feeding plan.

SimpliFed’s proprietary analysis continues to show that a single mastitis episode can cost health plans on average more than $1,000 when including urgent care, ER visits, and downstream care. Virtual lactation care enables early identification of warning signs and offers practical interventions — from duct-unclogging techniques to anti-inflammatory measures — that lower clinical risk and cost. Timely IBCLC support also improves return-to-work planning, contributing to better employee retention and work-life balance; studies indicate many women consider leaving jobs that do not accommodate breastfeeding needs.

“Our team gets the late-night messages: ‘why does this hurt so much?’” said Dr. Melissa Walsh, an OBGYN and the Chief Medical Director at SimpliFed. “IBCLCs provide critical, evidence-based care. Preventing or effectively treating mastitis is life-changing for families.”

SimpliFed continues to expand access to inclusive, judgment-free baby-feeding care delivered via telehealth. Its network of IBCLCs, NPs, RNs and CLCs provides matched, episode-based care starting at 27 weeks of pregnancy and extending through postpartum needs.

Founded in 2019 by Andrea Ippolito, a biomedical engineer and health tech leader, after personal experience with mastitis, SimpliFed has redesigned the care pathway to improve access, reduce costs, and improve maternal and infant health outcomes. The company partners with health plans and providers to democratize access to ACA-covered lactation and feeding services through its virtual continuum-of-care model.

For more information about SimpliFed and National Mastitis Awareness Day, visit www.SimpliFed.com .









SimpliFed is a virtual maternal health company helping families receive the highest-quality baby feeding support they need from pregnancy through postpartum. Whether parents have questions about breastfeeding, bottle feeding, pumping, postpartum recovery, or their own health after birth, SimpliFed connects them with trusted maternal health experts through convenient, virtual visits from the comfort of home. SimpliFed is covered by most insurance plans and provides easier access to expert breastfeeding and baby feeding support. Founded in 2019 by health tech executive Andrea Ippolito, SimpliFed works to ensure every family has the support they need to thrive. Learn more at www.simplifed.com .







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