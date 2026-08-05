Noble Gas Market Size to Surpass USD 5.47 Billion by 2035 on 6.03% CAGR Amid Semiconductor and Healthcare Demand | SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Noble Gas Market was valued at USD 3.05 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 5.47 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 6.03% during 2026–2035.

The Noble Gas Market has been experiencing consistent growth due to rising demands for highly pure inert gases used in the healthcare industry, semiconductors production, aerospace, welding, and various other industrial applications. The use of helium, neon, argon, krypton, and xenon continues to remain indispensable in the areas of medical imaging, cryogenics, chip manufacture, satellite propulsion systems, and lighting owing to their unique thermal stability, chemical inertness, and optical properties.





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Semiconductor Expansion and Healthcare Infrastructure Driving Long-Term Market Growth Globally

The steady growth of global production capacity of semiconductors and healthcare imaging equipment is driving the main growth impetus behind the Noble Gas Market. The rising investment in sophisticated semiconductor production plants drives continuous consumption of high purity krypton and xenon gas, which is being used in lithography and etching applications, whereas the steady installation of MRI machines and superconductivity is further boosting global consumption of helium gas. Moreover, rising installations of satellites, space exploration activities, technology for helium recovery, and diverse supply contracts are making the supply chain more resilient.

Segmentation Analysis

By Product

The Helium segment was the dominant product segment of the Noble Gas Market with a market share of 38.2% in 2025, due to the critical use of helium in the production of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), cooling of superconducting magnets, cryogenics, and aerospace industry. The fastest growing segment of the market would be the Xenon segment with a CAGR of 8.7%, mainly fueled by the increased activities in semiconductor fabrication and the use of electric ion propulsion in commercial satellites.

By Distribution

The Cylinder segment holds the highest market share in 2025 at 55.3%, due to the increased usage in hospitals, laboratories, manufacturing units, and research institutes that require a reliable supply of gases. The Bulk Distribution segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment at around 7.4% CAGR, as a result of rising demands from semiconductor plants, healthcare chains, and industries that require uninterrupted gas supplies.

By Application

Segment Welding maintained its dominance throughout the forecast period of 2025 on account of the widespread use of argon and helium as protective gases in the production process of automotive, aerospace, and industry wherein high-quality and high-integrity welds were needed. Segment Refrigerant & Working Fluid was projected to witness the highest CAGR of 8.9% due to the rising use of cryogenic cooling technologies for quantum computing, superconductors, and advanced MRI systems.

By End-User Industry

The market share of the Healthcare segment was the largest 26.9% in 2025 due to the extensive usage of helium in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), respiratory therapy, and imaging diagnosis processes. The Aerospace segment is expected to demonstrate the highest CAGR at approximately 9.3% due to increased deployments of satellites and deep space exploration projects as well as adoption of xenon and krypton in electric propulsion technology.

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Regional Analysis

The North American region was the leading the global Noble Gas Market in 2025, holding a market share of more than 27.5%, owing to its well-developed healthcare imaging facilities, sophisticated semiconductors manufacturing processes, and robust aerospace and defense industries. The region is further benefitted due to high government investments in research and technologies.

The U.S. Noble Gas Market was valued at approximately USD 0.60 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 1.07 billion by 2035, growing at an approximate CAGR of 5.98%. Growth is supported by expanding MRI installations, semiconductor fabrication, aerospace research, and increasing demand for high-purity helium, xenon, and other specialty gases across critical industries.

The Europe Noble Gas Market is estimated to be USD 0.77 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.36 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.84% during 2026–2035. Europe still remains a technologically advanced market on account of robust manufacturing processes, medical infrastructure, aerospace technology development, and industrial uses. Germany contributed around 24.6% to the market share of the region in 2025, with help from its prominent manufacturing facilities, auto-making, medical imaging infrastructure, and industrial gas applications.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period on account of fast pace of growth of semiconductor fabrication, health care infrastructure, and space explorations in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea. The China market accounted for about 41.5% share of the Asia Pacific Noble Gas Market in 2025.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Noble Gas Market Report:

Air Liquide

Linde plc

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Praxair Technology, Inc.

Messer Group GmbH

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.

Iwatani Corporation

Cryoin Engineering Ltd.

Gulf Cryo

Norco Inc.

Showa Denko K.K.

Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories

MESA Specialty Gases & Equipment

Noble Gas Solutions

American Gas Products

BASF SE

Shell PLC

RasGas Company Limited

Airgas, Inc.

Recent Developments:

2024: Air Liquide broke ground on a new krypton and xenon purification plant in Cheonan, South Korea, strengthening the regional supply of high-purity rare gases for semiconductor manufacturing and space industry applications, with operations scheduled to begin in 2025.

Air Liquide broke ground on a new krypton and xenon purification plant in Cheonan, South Korea, strengthening the regional supply of high-purity rare gases for semiconductor manufacturing and space industry applications, with operations scheduled to begin in 2025. 2024: Siemens Healthineers introduced Magnetom Flow, an MRI system featuring a closed helium circuit that minimizes helium consumption and simplifies installation by eliminating the traditional quench pipe.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

NOBLE GAS SUPPLY CHAIN AND HIGH-PURITY GAS DEMAND METRICS – helps you evaluate helium, xenon, krypton, argon, and neon demand across healthcare, semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, and industrial applications.

– helps you evaluate helium, xenon, krypton, argon, and neon demand across healthcare, semiconductor manufacturing, aerospace, and industrial applications. SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING AND ADVANCED LITHOGRAPHY ANALYSIS – helps you understand how advanced chip fabrication, 3D NAND memory production, and semiconductor capacity expansion are influencing noble gas consumption.

– helps you understand how advanced chip fabrication, 3D NAND memory production, and semiconductor capacity expansion are influencing noble gas consumption. HEALTHCARE IMAGING AND CRYOGENIC TECHNOLOGY INSIGHTS – helps you assess the impact of MRI installations, superconducting technologies, quantum computing infrastructure, and cryogenic applications on helium demand.

– helps you assess the impact of MRI installations, superconducting technologies, quantum computing infrastructure, and cryogenic applications on helium demand. AEROSPACE, SATELLITE PROPULSION, AND SPACE TECHNOLOGY TRENDS – helps you identify opportunities arising from electric propulsion systems, satellite constellation deployments, and expanding space exploration programs.

– helps you identify opportunities arising from electric propulsion systems, satellite constellation deployments, and expanding space exploration programs. NOBLE GAS RECOVERY, RECYCLING, AND DISTRIBUTION ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate helium recovery technologies, recycling innovations, cylinder and bulk distribution trends, and supply chain resilience strategies.

– helps you evaluate helium recovery technologies, recycling innovations, cylinder and bulk distribution trends, and supply chain resilience strategies. REGIONAL MARKET AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – helps you assess regional demand patterns, strategic investments, infrastructure expansion, technological developments, and competitive positioning shaping the global Noble Gas Market.

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Noble Gas Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 3.05 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 5.47 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.03% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Helium, Neon, Argon, Krypton, Xenon, Others)

• By Distribution (Bulk, Cylinder, Others)

• By Application (Picture Projection, Anesthetic, Welding, Insulation, Lighting, Television Tubes, Advertising, Refrigerant, Working Fluid, Others)

• By End-User Industry (Oil & Gas, Mining, Healthcare, Aerospace, Construction, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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