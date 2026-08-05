N5Deal Launches 2026 Fintech M&A Report as Fintechs Out-Acquire Banks for the First Time on Record

New York, USA, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- N5Deal, a fintech platform of licensed financial businesses across 36+ jurisdictions, today published its 2026 Fintech M&A Report. The report examines how licensed financial companies are valued, bought, and sold in the current cycle, and documents a structural shift: for the first time on record, fintech companies have out-acquired banks in M&A activity.

As the fintech market matures, acquisition activity is ramping up. Global fintech M&A volume is on track to reach $40–60 billion in 2026, up from roughly $25–30 billion in 2024, as strategic buyers — banks, payment processors, and private equity — race to acquire capabilities they cannot build organically at speed. Yet most participants still approach these deals with frameworks designed for software or digital-asset transactions, and that mismatch is where value is frequently lost.

The core problem the report identifies is that a licensed financial business is not priced like an ordinary company. A money-transmitter licence, an EMI authorisation, or a banking charter can take a seller five to seven years and significant capital to obtain, and it is rarely transferable automatically on change of control — re-licensing alone can take 6–24 months. When buyers price a regulated entity purely on its revenue multiple, they misjudge the single most valuable thing they are acquiring: the regulatory foundation itself.

"The most expensive mistake we see is buyers pricing a licensed fintech as if it were a software business," said Ihor Vlasov, co-founder of N5Deal. "That regulatory foundation is often worth more than the revenue multiple, and the market is only now learning to price it correctly. We published this report to give buyers and sellers a clearer map of where value actually sits."

Key findings include:

Regulatory foundations now drive deal rationale. Acquiring a licensed entity lets buyers enter regulated markets years faster than building from scratch — a time-to-market advantage that has become a primary motive in cross-border payments and BaaS consolidation.

AI-native compliance is repricing valuations. The report cites data showing AI-enabled fintechs trading at 20–25% premiums across subsectors, with the highest in RegTech. By 2029, buyers are expected to discount entities that lack automated compliance rather than pay a premium for those that have it.

Conditions favour prepared buyers and sellers. Private equity holds record dry powder and financing has loosened. For sellers, documentation quality now determines whether an asset clears diligence at all; for buyers, acquiring a licensed entity can compress a compliance timeline by 12–24 months.

"Fintechs out-acquiring banks reflects a deeper change in who builds financial infrastructure," said Egor Podkolzin, founder of N5 Bank. "Buyers today aren't acquiring a product — they're acquiring a regulated operating foundation."

About N5Deal

N5Deal is a marketplace connecting buyers, sellers, and founders across licensed financial businesses in 36+ jurisdictions. It operates as an informational resource and marketplace introducer; all regulated activities are conducted by licensed third-party partners.

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