Beam Global Expands Recurring Revenue, Sponsorship Funded, EV ARC™ Deployments in Serbia

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global (Nasdaq: BEEM), a leading provider of innovative and sustainable infrastructure solutions for the electrification of transportation, energy storage and security, and smart city infrastructure, today announced the deployment of EV ARC™ off-grid electric vehicle (EV) charging systems at Aqua Park Raj in Vrnjačka Banja, one of central Serbia’s premier leisure and spa destinations.

The systems have been installed under a recurring revenue agreement with the spa destination. The deployment validates Beam Europe’s recurring revenue model, supporting accelerated market adoption and building a strong pipeline of future deployment opportunities across Europe throughout 2026. By offering on-site off-grid charging, the park enhances the guest experience, increases dwell time, and unlocks additional sponsorship revenue potential, with zero upfront infrastructure investment and no construction-related costs, risks or disruption. Visiting EVs are charged using zero unit-cost electricity.

This deployment marks a key milestone in the Company’s European expansion strategy. Strategically located at the main entrance of Aqua Park Raj, the autonomous EV ARC™ systems provide 100% renewable, off-grid EV charging without any connection to the electrical grid and without requiring construction, trenching, or disruption to site operations. EV drivers can conveniently recharge their vehicles using clean solar energy while enjoying the park’s amenities. This eliminates range anxiety and dependence on grid infrastructure, delivering a seamless, sustainable mobility experience at one of Serbia’s most popular resort destinations.

“We are continuing to develop recurring revenue opportunities at our operations in Europe,” said Desmond Wheatley, CEO of Beam Global. “2026 EV sales in Europe are up 35% over 2025. With that increasing adoption comes increasing demand for charging infrastructure. Beam has the fastest, most scalable and, I think, most innovative method for providing the infrastructure to support EV charging and we have business models which match that innovation. By leveraging sponsorship and other recurring revenue models, we enable organizations to deploy rapidly installed, zero-disruption, zero-utility-bill EV charging infrastructure. This is a game changer, and we believe demand for these solutions will continue to grow.”

The deployment also supports Serbia’s commitments under the EU Green Agenda by promoting decentralized, zero-emission transport infrastructure and aligning with broader European clean mobility targets, including the deployment of publicly accessible EV charging infrastructure at least every 60 km along major transport corridors.

For more information about Beam Global’s sustainable EV charging solutions, visit www.BeamForAll.com or contact BeamTeam@BeamForAll.com.

About Beam Global

Beam Global is a sustainable technology innovator which develops and manufactures infrastructure products and technologies. We operate at the nexus of innovative and reliable energy, transportation and smart city solutions with a focus on sustainable energy infrastructure, rapidly deployed and scalable EV charging solutions, safe energy storage, energy security and intelligent infrastructure. With operations in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East, Beam Global develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced innovative technology solutions that power transportation, provide secure sources of electricity, enable smart city services, save time and money, and protect the environment. Beam Global is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with facilities in Yuma, AZ; Broadview, IL; Belgrade and Kraljevo, Serbia; and Abu Dhabi, UAE. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbol BEEM. For more information visit BeamForAll.com , LinkedIn , YouTube , Instagram and X .

Forward-Looking Statements

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Investor Relations

Luke Higgins

+1 858-261-7646

IR@BeamForAll.com