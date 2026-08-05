Liberty Gold Advances Black Pine Permitting with Submission of Preliminary Cyanidation Design Report

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX: LGD; OTCQX: LGDTF) (“Liberty Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has submitted the Preliminary Cyanidation Design Report to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (“IDEQ”), a key milestone in the State of Idaho permitting process for its flagship Black Pine Oxide Gold Project (“Black Pine” or “Project”) in southeastern Idaho.

The submission provides IDEQ with the Project’s initial process plant and heap leach design features, operating plans and a proposed groundwater monitoring framework to support early agency review and feedback. Subsequently, Liberty Gold intends to submit the formal cyanidation permit application package for Black Pine, targeting the first quarter of 2027. The Company is advancing Black Pine through feasibility, environmental review and coordinated federal-state permitting. Federal environmental review is being coordinated under FAST-41 as a Covered Project, in tandem with the State of Idaho permitting activities.

Liberty Gold has also been accepted as a member of the International Cyanide Management Institute (“ICMI”) and is now signatory to the International Cyanide Management Code (“Cyanide Code”). The Cyanide Code is a voluntary, industry-leading program focused on the safe and responsible management of cyanide in gold and silver mining, including cyanide manufacture, transport, handling, storage, operations, worker safety, emergency response and decommissioning. The program is actively supported by major and mid-tier gold producers worldwide. Liberty Gold intends to proceed with a pre-operational design certification through ICMI following submission of the formal cyanidation permit application to IDEQ. Subsequently, the Company would apply for formal operational certification within three years of active mining and leaching at Black Pine.

“Submission of the preliminary design report and monitoring well plan is an important milestone for Black Pine permitting and gives the State of Idaho a detailed basis for early technical review,” said Matt Zietlow, Vice President, Permitting and External Affairs at Liberty Gold. “Together with our commitment to operating Black Pine under the Cyanide Code, this reflects the disciplined, proactive and responsible approach we are taking to design, permitting and best practice planning for future operations.”

The Preliminary Cyanidation Design Report describes the proposed cyanidation facility for Black Pine, including the heap leach facility, process plant area, process water management and containment systems, monitoring framework, operational considerations, and reclamation and closure planning. These materials are not the final cyanidation permit application and do not constitute receipt of a permit. The monitoring well plan sets out the proposed groundwater monitoring network, well locations, siting rationale, installation approach, survey requirements, and reporting commitments. The final water monitoring plan is subject to IDEQ review and approval.

Liberty Gold continues to collaborate and coordinate with the IDEQ, the U.S. Forest Service, the Bureau of Land Management and other agencies as project design and permitting advance on schedule. Black Pine continues to progress across feasibility-level engineering, environmental review, permitting, and execution planning. The Company remains focused on completing the feasibility study by the fourth quarter of 2026 and maintaining the critical path permitting schedule agreed to by federal and state regulatory agencies as part of the FAST-41 process (the full Black Pine permitting schedule can be found on the U.S. Permitting Council website: Black Pine Gold Project | Permitting Dashboard.)

ABOUT LIBERTY GOLD

Liberty Gold is a U.S.-focused gold company advancing Black Pine, its 100% owned oxide gold project in Idaho, located within the Great Basin, one of the world’s most productive and mining-friendly gold regions. Black Pine is a large-scale, past-producing, run-of-mine heap leachable gold deposit progressing through feasibility and permitting toward a modern open-pit mining operation. The Company’s strategy is centered on advancing high-quality, long-life gold assets, with a clear focus on technical simplicity, strong environmental performance, project executability, collaborative permitting processes, and value creation. This reflects Liberty Gold’s commitment to the discipline of delivery. The Company is led by an experienced team with a track record of discovery, development, and delivering sustained long-term value.

For more information, visit libertygold.ca or contact:

Susie Bell, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Phone: 604-632-4677 or Toll Free 1-877-632-4677

info@libertygold.ca

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements or information concerning, future financial or operating performance of Liberty Gold and its business, operations, properties and condition; planned de-risking activities at Liberty Gold’s mineral properties; future updates to the mineral resource, the potential quantity, recoverability and/or grade of minerals; the potential size of a mineralized zone or potential expansion of mineralization; proposed exploration and development of Liberty Gold’s exploration property interests; the results of mineral resource estimates or mineral reserve estimates and preliminary feasibility studies; and the Company’s anticipated expenditures.

Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "planned", "expect", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intends", "believe", "potential", and similar expressions, or describes a "goal", or variation of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "should", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and is based upon a number of estimates and assumptions of management at the date the statements are made including, among others, assumptions about future prices of gold, and other metal prices, currency exchange rates and interest rates, favourable operating conditions, political stability, timely receipt of governmental or regulatory approvals, including any stock exchange approvals; receipt of a financing on time, obtaining renewals for existing licenses and permits and obtaining required licenses and permits, labour stability, stability in market conditions, availability of equipment, results or timing of any mineral resources, resource conversion, pre-feasibility study, mineral reserves, or feasibility study; the availability of drill rigs, successful resolution of disputes and anticipated costs and expenditures. Many assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Liberty Gold and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Such forward-looking information, involves known and unknown risks, which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including, risks related to the interpretation of results and/or the reliance on technical information provided by third parties as related to the Company’s mineral property interests; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or recovery rates; the costs and timing of the development of new deposits; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; the timing and success of exploration activities generally; the timing or results of the publication of any mineral resources, mineral reserves or feasibility studies; delays in permitting; possible claims against the Company; labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing, timing of the completion of exploration as well as those factors discussed in the Annual Information Form of the Company dated March 25, 2026, in the section entitled "Risk Factors", under Liberty Gold’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Liberty Gold has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results, and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Liberty Gold disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except for material differences between actual results and previously disclosed material forward-looking information, or as otherwise required by law.

Except for statements of historical fact, information contained herein or incorporated by reference herein constitutes forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking statements and forward-looking information attributable to us is expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.