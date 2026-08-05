CGPH Banque d’affaires Obtains EUR 104 Million in Financing Approvals in the First Half of 2026

PARIS, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During the first half of 2026, CGPH Banque d’affaires, a sister company of Credit Glorious Property Holdings, obtained financing approvals totalling EUR 104 million on behalf of its clients, further consolidating its role in structuring private debt transactions and facilitating access to alternative sources of capital beyond traditional bank lending.

The total amount approved comprises:

EUR 83 million through specialised private debt funds;

EUR 21 million through private debt vehicles belonging to the CGPH Group.

The transactions involved companies and projects with differing financing requirements. CGPH Banque d’affaires assisted its clients throughout the process, including the preliminary assessment of each transaction, the definition of the proposed financing structure and coordination with the relevant funding parties.

In addition to the financing already approved, further transactions totalling EUR 156.1 million are currently undergoing evaluation and approval processes with private debt funds partnering with CGPH Banque d’affaires.

“Obtaining EUR 104 million in financing approvals during the first half of the year reflects the strength of our execution capabilities and the depth of our relationships across the private debt market,” said Kolyo Boichev, Managing Director of CGPH Banque d’affaires. “Our priority remains to structure tailored financing solutions aligned with each client’s objectives, while maintaining rigorous transaction selection and execution standards.”

During the second half of 2026, CGPH Banque d’affaires will continue to advance the transactions already initiated and expand its relationships with private debt funds, institutional investors and specialised financing vehicles. The firm remains committed to providing companies with effective and diversified access to the private debt market.

Contact:

www.cgphbanquedaffaires.com

info@cgphbanquedaffaires.com

+33 1 59 35 35 26