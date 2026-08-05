CorVel Announces Revenues and Earnings

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CorVel Corporation (NASDAQ: CRVL) announced the results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. Revenues for the quarter were $260 million, an increase from $235 million in the June quarter of 2025. Earnings per share for the quarter were $0.63, compared to $0.52 in the same quarter of the prior year.

First Quarter Fiscal Year 2027 Highlights

Revenue increased 11% to $260 million, compared to first quarter of fiscal year 2026.

Gross profit increased 19% to $67.8 million, at 26% gross margin, compared to first quarter of fiscal year 2026 gross profit of $56.8 million.

Diluted earnings per share increased 21% to $0.63, compared to first quarter of fiscal year 2026 diluted earnings per share of $0.52.

The Company exited the quarter with $256 million of cash, cash equivalents, and no borrowings.

The Company repurchased $21.8 million of common stock during the quarter.



During the quarter, CorVel marked the 35th anniversary of its Nasdaq listing by ringing the opening bell with members of its executive leadership team. The milestone reflects the Company's long-standing commitment to disciplined execution, prudent capital management, and sustained investment in innovation, all of which have supported more than three decades of consistent growth and long-term value creation for clients and shareholders

In addition, the Company expanded its support for workers’ compensation and liability clients through the introduction of Executive Advisory Services. By combining operational expertise, analytics, benchmarking, and technology, the offering provides clients with actionable insights to reduce costs, improve program performance, and achieve better outcomes while strengthening long-term strategic partnerships.

CERIS broadened its payment integrity capabilities through new client implementations and targeted investments designed to improve payment accuracy and help health plans address increasing cost and regulatory pressures. Across both Patient Management and Network Solutions, CorVel remains focused on delivering measurable value by combining deep operational expertise with advanced technology and data-driven insights.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company, management’s beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, and events beyond the Company’s control, all of which are subject to change. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, improved payment accuracy and reducing costs, improving program performance and achieving better outcomes with operational expertise combined with advanced technology. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. The risks and uncertainties referred to above include but are not limited to factors described in this press release and the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2026, and the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended June 30, 2025, September 30, 2025, and December 31, 2025. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason.

CorVel Corporation

Quarterly Results – Income Statement

Quarters Ended June 30, 2026 (unaudited) and June 30, 2025 (unaudited)

Quarter Ended June 30, 2026 June 30, 2025 Revenues $ 259,925,000 $ 234,711,000 Cost of revenues 192,131,000 177,950,000 Gross profit 67,794,000 56,761,000 General and administrative 24,453,000 21,478,000 Income from operations 43,341,000 35,283,000 Income tax provision 11,116,000 8,048,000 Net income $ 32,225,000 $ 27,235,000 Earnings Per Share: Basic $ 0.63 $ 0.53 Diluted $ 0.63 $ 0.52 Weighted Shares Basic 50,804,000 51,352,000 Diluted 50,928,000 51,912,000





CorVel Corporation

Quarterly Results – Condensed Balance Sheet

June 30, 2026 (unaudited) and March 31, 2026

June 30, 2026 March 31, 2026 Cash $ 255,883,000 $ 233,072,000 Customer deposits 127,050,000 115,706,000 Accounts receivable, net 110,997,000 101,313,000 Prepaid taxes and expenses 10,851,000 12,206,000 Property, net 121,764,000 117,906,000 Goodwill and other assets 42,467,000 41,619,000 Right-of-use asset, net 20,723,000 21,146,000 Total $ 689,735,000 $ 642,968,000 Accounts and taxes payable $ 30,086,000 $ 24,550,000 Accrued liabilities 229,970,000 203,518,000 Long-term lease liabilities 20,787,000 20,687,000 Paid-in capital 272,922,000 268,518,000 Treasury stock (909,684,000 ) (887,716,000 ) Retained earnings 1,045,654,000 1,013,429,000 Total $ 689,735,000 $ 642,986,000





Contact: Melissa Storan Phone: 949-851-1473 www.corvel.com



