MoonPay Brings Gasless Transactions to TRON, Simplifying Stablecoin Payments





NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MoonPay, the global financial technology company powering the movement of value across fiat and digital assets, today announced the integration of the TRON network with MoonPay's Trade infrastructure, enabling users to complete transactions on TRON without holding TRX to pay network fees. The TRON network is governed by TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps).

The integration brings MoonPay's gasless transaction experience to one of the world's largest stablecoin settlement networks, supporting over $22 billion in average daily transfer volume. Support extends across the TRON ecosystem, including SunSwap and JustLend, making it easier for users to move assets and interact with on-chain applications.

Traditionally, users transacting on TRON were required to maintain a balance of TRX, the native utility token of the TRON network, to cover network fees, even when sending or swapping stablecoins. Through MoonPay's Trade infrastructure, gas fees are abstracted and incorporated into the overall transaction, allowing users to transact with just the assets they already hold.

The integration simplifies onboarding for both new and existing users by removing one of the most common points of friction in on-chain transactions. Users can process onchain transactions without needing TRX for gas, creating a more seamless experience for wallets, applications, and businesses building on TRON.

Trust Wallet is the first launch partner to support the integration, bringing gasless TRON transactions to its users through MoonPay's Trade infrastructure.

“TRON empowers millions of users around the world who rely on the network for everyday payments,” said Justin Sun, Founder of TRON. “The network was created on the belief that blockchains should be accessible, easy to use, and give individuals greater control over how they transact. The collaboration with MoonPay advances that vision by simplifying stablecoin transactions on TRON and making everyday onchain payments easier for users.”

“Stablecoins are transforming how money moves, but they need to work seamlessly across every network,” said Ivan Soto-Wright, CEO and Founder of MoonPay. “TRON is one of the world’s most important stablecoin ecosystems, and removing the need to hold TRX eliminates unnecessary friction for users. Together with TRON, we’re making stablecoin transfers simpler and more accessible for millions of people worldwide.”

This collaboration reinforces TRON's position as the leading settlement network for stablecoins while expanding access to a more seamless on-chain experience for MoonPay users. As adoption continues to grow, the integration removes operational friction for wallets, developers, and businesses building products on the TRON network.

Disclaimer: MoonPay’s Trade infrastructure is operated by Swaps XYZ, Ltd, a British Virgin Islands company and subsidiary of MoonPay. It is not licensed, authorized, or regulated by any financial services regulator, and is not covered by any license, authorization, or registration held by MoonPay and its regulated affiliates. Nothing herein should be construed as an endorsement or regulatory approval by MoonPay or its regulated subsidiaries.



About MoonPay

Founded in 2019, MoonPay is a global financial technology company that helps businesses and consumers move value across fiat and digital assets. MoonPay has more than 30 million customers across 180 countries and supports more than 1,700 enterprise customers spanning crypto and fintech.

MoonPay powers ramps, trading, commerce, and stablecoin infrastructure, connecting traditional payment rails with blockchains.

MoonPay is how the world moves value.

Media Contact

press@moonpay.com

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. Until recently, TRON hosted the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $90 billion. As of August 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 396 million in total user accounts, more than 15 billion in total transactions, and over $26 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is “Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | X | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum

Media Contact

Yeweon Park

press@tron.network

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