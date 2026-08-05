Einride Expands Defense Offering to Advance Autonomous Logistics for Defense Operations

Einride partners with Centinus to extend Einride’s AI-powered autonomous logistics platform with real-time threat detection and counter-UAS monitoring systems

The partnership forms part of Einride’s defense initiative designed to deliver resilient autonomous logistics capabilities for military and national security customers

The Company estimates the addressable market for its dual-use offering across the U.S., EU, and other NATO countries to be between $7 billion and $13 billion through 2030.





STOCKHOLM, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Einride AB (Nasdaq: ENRD) (“Einride” or the “Company”), a freight technology company driving the transition to cost-efficient autonomous and electric operations, today announced a defense initiative aimed at delivering protected autonomous logistics capabilities for defense and national security customers.

Einride’s autonomous driving technology and AI-powered freight intelligence platform will help defense organizations move supplies through contested environments. The partnership with Centinus will provide real-time threat detection, counter-UAS monitoring, and force protection capabilities, further strengthening the resilience of autonomous logistics operations.

“Logistics has always been the decisive edge in warfare, and autonomous logistics changes the calculus entirely,” said General (Ret.) Keith B. Alexander, former Director of the National Security Agency, founding Commander of U.S. Cyber Command, and Einride board member. “Einride Driver gives armed forces a proven autonomous logistics backbone, and layering operational protection on top of it turns that into a capability designed for real-world deployment conditions.”

“The Einride Driver has always been about more than autonomous driving alone; it is operational intelligence for the entire freight movement,” said Roozbeh Charli, Chief Executive Officer at Einride. “As we expand into defense and high-stakes logistics, our customers need confidence that the entire mission will operate with the resilience it demands. By combining Centinus' capabilities with our platform, we’re extending that resilience beyond the driving layer itself. Together, we believe we can help set a new standard for what autonomous freight can deliver in demanding environments.”

As previously announced , Einride established a dedicated defense business unit after securing pilot contracts with a European NATO-allied defense organization, and currently co-leads development of an autonomous tracked vehicle for a Swedish civil and military preparedness initiative. The Company estimates the addressable market for its dual-use offering across the U.S., EU, and other NATO countries to be between $7 billion and $13 billion through 2030.

“Defense customers will judge autonomous logistics not just on the strength of the driving platform, but on whether the full operation, routes, staging areas, depots, and the airspace above them, are protected end to end,” said Benjamin Cheatham, Chief Executive Officer at Centinus. “Partnering with Einride allows us to layer operational intelligence and protection capabilities onto a leading autonomous logistics platform to help deliver a more resilient end-to-end solution for defense operations.”

About Einride

Founded in Stockholm in 2016, Einride (Nasdaq: ENRD) is a technology leader driving the transition to sustainable, cost-efficient autonomous and electric freight operations. The Company's platform integrates AI-powered freight intelligence, proprietary autonomous technology, and one of the world's largest electric heavy-duty fleets. Einride serves a global customer base across North America, Europe, and the Middle East through a dual business model encompassing Freight-Capacity-as-a-Service (FCaaS) and a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform.

About Centinus

Centinus provides Physical AI software for protective systems across defense, public safety, and critical infrastructure. Its platform integrates data from drones, fixed cameras, RF sensors, EO/IR payloads, and command-and-control systems to help operators detect, classify, and maintain custody of potential threats across sensors, platforms, and time.

Investor & Media Contacts

Christina Zander

Head of Communications, Einride

press@einride.tech, einride@icrinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws including, but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of Einride's expanded AI-powered autonomous logistics platform (“Logistics Platform”) and partnership with Centinus, Einride's expectations with respect to the integration of Centinus' technologies into Einride's platform and future performance of its Logistics Platform, and the estimated addressable market for Einride's dual-use offering. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions available to the Company, and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Any such expectations and assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, should be regarded as preliminary and for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as being necessarily indicative of future results. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: (1) risks related to the scaling of the Company's business and the timing of expected business milestones; (2) the ability to meet stock exchange continuing listing standards; (3) risks associated with changes in laws or regulations applicable to the Company's solutions and services and the Company's international operations; (4) the possibility that the Company may be adversely affected by other economic, geopolitical, business, and/or competitive factors; (5) supply shortages in the materials necessary for the production of Einride's solutions; (6) negative perceptions or publicity of the Company; (7) risks related to working with third-party manufacturers for key components of Einride's solutions; (8) the termination or suspension of any of Einride's contracts or the reduction in counterparty spending; (9) the ability of Einride to issue securities in the future; (10) the ability of the Company to achieve its potential long-term ARR under its joint business plans with customers; (11) the ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the Logistics Platform and the Centinus partnership; (12) costs related to the implementation of Centinus’ technologies into Einride’s platform; (13) the risk that Centinus technologies will not be integrated successfully into Einride's platform; (14) the risk of litigation and/or regulatory actions related to the Logistics Platform; (15) termination or suspension of Einride's contracts; (16) the ability to successfully launch and commercialize the Logistics Platform; and (17) negative effects of the announcement of the Logistics Platform or the Centinus partnership on the market price of Einride's securities or operating results or on relationships with customers, suppliers and other counterparties.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties that are described in the Company's filings with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) including under the heading “Risk Factors.” These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and all forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. The Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

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