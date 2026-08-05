[Latest] Global AI In Digital Pathology Market Size/Share Worth USD 5.14 Billion by 2035 at a 18.02% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “AI In Digital Pathology Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), By Technology (Machine Learning (ML), Deep Learning, Computer Vision, Natural Language Processing (NLP), Generative AI & Foundation Models), By Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud-Based, Hybrid), By Application (Disease Diagnosis, Cancer Detection & Classification, Biomarker Detection & Quantification, Drug Discovery & Development, Clinical Workflow Management, Companion Diagnostics, Research & Education), By Disease Indication (Breast Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Lung Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Hematological Disorders, Infectious Diseases, Neurological Disorders, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global AI In Digital Pathology Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 0.98 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 1.15 Billion in 2026 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 5.14 Billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 18.02% during the forecast period 2026 to 2035.”

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Global AI in digital pathology Market Revenue and Trends

AI in Digital Pathology market definition: The market includes AI (artificial intelligence), machine learning (ML), deep learning (DL), computer vision (CV), cloud computing, WSI (whole slide imaging), digital image management systems, and advanced pathology analytics technology and solutions to aid in disease diagnosis, enhance workflows, and support precision medicine.

AI in digital pathology enables automating the analysis of images, detecting tumors, quantifying the biomarkers, enhancing the pathology workflow, and assisting clinicians in making decisions.

AI-powered solutions are being adopted in pathology labs, hospitals, cancer research institutes, and the pharma industry to improve the accuracy of disease identification, enable early cancer detection, and support personalized cancer treatment. The global AI in digital pathology market is propelled by growing digital labs in pathology and imaging, growing cancer incidence and need for personalized treatment, rising usage of WSI and digital image analysis software, increasing usage in academic institutions for teaching and research purposes, and supportive regulatory approvals for AI in clinical decisions.

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What are the key drivers for the global AI in digital pathology market?

The worldwide AI-enabled digital pathology market growth is due to the increasing need to facilitate faster, highly accurate, and standardized diagnostic pathology. Healthcare organizations are rapidly adopting AI-enabled digital pathology platforms globally, including various AI-driven pathology analyses for the diagnosis of cancer, the classification of tissue types, enumeration of biomarkers, identification of metastatic cells, and the reduction of variability in diagnoses.

The growing incidence of cancer and other lifestyle diseases globally, the deficiency of trained pathologists, and the rising number of tasks associated with pathological processes are prompting healthcare companies to introduce the intelligent digital pathology solution which enhances the accuracy, diagnosis efficiency and productivity of laboratory operations while reducing turnaround time.

Moreover, the rise in the adoption of telepathology and remote consultation, as well as integrated laboratory information systems (LIS), etc., paves the way for large market penetration. The rapid progress made in the areas of Artificial Intelligence(AI), deep learning, computer vision, cloud-based pathology, as well as multimodal data analytics is revolutionizing how digital pathology workflows can be carried out.

The current AI algorithms are being adopted globally for analyzing gigapixelwhole-slidesimages(WSI), linking together the features found in histopathology images with genetic and clinical data, as well as for the analysis of Companion Diagnostics(CDx), to perform a precision oncology screening using automatically generated biomarkers. In addition, significant investments from stakeholders in health providers, the pharmaceutical industry, a few research institutes, and many technology vendors have been poured into digital pathology infrastructure development, along with AI assisted clinical research, drug development, and precision medicine approaches and thus will lead to significant growth opportunities in the AI in digital pathology market.

(A free sample of the AI In Digital Pathology report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

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Opportunities Impact Analysis

Impact Factor Estimated CAGR Impact Regional Relevance Market Impact Growing adoption of AI-assisted pathology diagnostics and clinical decision support +3.4% North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Accelerates deployment of AI algorithms for cancer detection, tissue classification, biomarker analysis, and improved diagnostic accuracy Rising implementation of whole-slide imaging (WSI) and digital pathology platforms +2.9% North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Expands digitization of pathology laboratories and enables remote pathology, collaborative diagnosis, and AI-driven image analysis Increasing investments in precision oncology, companion diagnostics, and biomarker discovery +2.5% North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Creates opportunities for AI-powered pathology solutions supporting personalized medicine, targeted therapies, and clinical research Expansion of cloud-based pathology platforms and integrated laboratory information systems (LIS) +2.2% North America, Europe, Global Enables scalable image storage, centralized pathology workflows, seamless data sharing, and AI-enabled workflow automation Growing pharmaceutical adoption of AI-enabled pathology for drug discovery and clinical trials +1.8% North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Strengthens digital pathology applications in translational research, biomarker validation, patient stratification, and therapeutic development

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Challenges Impact Analysis

Impact Factor Estimated CAGR Impact Regional Relevance Market Impact High capital investment required for digital pathology infrastructure and whole-slide imaging systems -2.3% Global Limits adoption among small hospitals and independent pathology laboratories due to high equipment and implementation costs Data privacy, cybersecurity, and regulatory compliance requirements -2.0% North America, Europe, Asia Pacific Increases compliance complexity and delays deployment of AI-powered pathology platforms handling sensitive patient data Limited interoperability between pathology systems, EHRs, and laboratory information systems -1.8% Global Restricts seamless data exchange and reduces efficiency of integrated digital pathology workflows Shortage of skilled digital pathologists and AI specialists -1.5% Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa Slows implementation, validation, and effective utilization of AI-assisted pathology solutions Clinical validation challenges and limited trust in AI-assisted diagnostic decisions -1.3% Global Delays regulatory approvals and reduces clinician confidence in adopting AI for routine pathology diagnosis and treatment planning

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the AI in the digital pathology market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the AI in the digital pathology market forward?

What are the AI-in-digital-pathology-industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the AI in the digital pathology market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the AI in the Digital Pathology market sample report and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by types of services, by end-user services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Segment Insight

By Component Software

The biggest segment in 2023 saw an increase in the adoption of AI-powered image analysis, computational pathology, workflow automation, and diagnostic decision support. The rise in the widespread use of whole-slide image analysis, biomarker quantification, and cloud-based pathology platforms is driving demand for software and is expected to rise with an increase in hardware and services.

By Technology Deep Learning

The largest segment in 2023 with a number of widespread applications and the capability of analyzing whole slide images, classifying tissue, detecting tumors and quantifying biomarker expression. Improvements in CNN, ViT, and foundation models will also boost market growth.

By Deployment Mode Cloud

largest segment in 2023 with secure data storage, scalability, availability, and integration of workflow capabilities. Facilitating safe storage and analysis of vast whole slide images, telepathology, AI processing and sharing of data across sites with cost-efficiency and ease of deployment and scalability.

By Application Cancer Detection & Classification

The largest segment in 2023 has the prevalence of cancer globally and an increase in the use of AI-assisted pathology to detect tumors, grade them, test for biomarkers, and help patients manage their diseases. Growing acceptance of companion diagnostics to implement precision oncology in hospitals and cancer centers is aiding the expansion of this market.

By Disease Indication Breast Cancer

The leading disease indication for the digital pathology AI market due to the increasing prevalence and strong adoption for the diagnosis, biomarker testing, tumor grading, and personal treatment approaches for the condition. Expanding cancer screening initiatives and a focus on precision medicine are fueling growth.

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Regional Insights

North America: Market leader by 2023, the strong digital pathology infrastructure, widespread adoption of whole slide imaging, ease of doing business, and positive regulatory support are some factors driving demand for the digital pathology AI solutions. Additionally, the presence of leading vendors of pathology technology, pharmaceutical companies, academic medical centers, and research institutes, as well as an increasing focus on AI in precision medicine, are adding to market expansion.

Market leader by 2023, the strong digital pathology infrastructure, widespread adoption of whole slide imaging, ease of doing business, and positive regulatory support are some factors driving demand for the digital pathology AI solutions. Additionally, the presence of leading vendors of pathology technology, pharmaceutical companies, academic medical centers, and research institutes, as well as an increasing focus on AI in precision medicine, are adding to market expansion. Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing market region, fueled by the increasing incidence of cancer, digital health infrastructure, and increasing investments in AI and precision medicine. The region has significant potential due to a rapid increase in healthcare IT, digitalization efforts, expansion of pathology lab infrastructure, growing awareness of advanced diagnostics, and widespread use of mobile and cloud technologies for accessing healthcare services in countries such as China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Australia.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 1.15 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 5.14 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 0.98 billion CAGR Growth Rate 18.02% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Component, Technology, Deployment Mode, Application, Disease Indication and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

June 2025: The AI pathology company PathAI expanded its AI pathology offerings through novel partnerships with pharma firms aiming to expedite biomarker discovery and the creation of companion diagnostic tools to advance cancer trials.

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List of the prominent players in the AI in Digital Pathology Market:

Leica Biosystems (Danaher Corporation)

Philips Healthcare

Roche Diagnostics

Hamamatsu Photonics

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Indica Labs

Paige AI

PathAI

Ibex Medical Analytics

Aiforia Technologies Plc

Proscia Inc.

Visiopharm A/S

Mindpeak GmbH

Techcyte Inc.

Tempus AI

Deep Bio Inc.

Other

The AI In Digital Pathology Market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

By Technology

Machine Learning (ML)

Deep Learning

Computer Vision

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Generative AI & Foundation Models

By Deployment Mode

On-Premises

Cloud-Based

Hybrid

By Application

Disease Diagnosis

Cancer Detection & Classification

Biomarker Detection & Quantification

Drug Discovery & Development

Clinical Workflow Management

Companion Diagnostics

Research & Education

By Disease Indication

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Hematological Disorders

Infectious Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Others

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Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This AI In Digital Pathology Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This AI in the Digital Pathology Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of AI in the Digital Pathology Market? What was the capacity, production value, cost, and profit of AI in the digital pathology market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the AI in the Digital Pathology Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's the market analysis of AI in the digital pathology market by considering applications and types?

What Are Projections of the Global AI in the Digital Pathology Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is an AI in the analysis of the digital pathology market chain, including upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the AI in the digital pathology industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the AI in the Digital Pathology Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for AI In Digital Pathology Industry?

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Reasons to Purchase AI In Digital Pathology Market Report

AI In Digital Pathology Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

AI in Digital Pathology The market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

AI in the Digital Pathology Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

AI in the Digital Pathology Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global AI in the digital pathology market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide AI in Digital Pathology market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the AI In Digital Pathology market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the AI in the Digital Pathology market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide AI In Digital Pathology market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the AI In Digital Pathology industry.

Managers in the AI in Digital Pathology sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data on the worldwide AI in Digital Pathology market.

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Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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