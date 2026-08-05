Akamai Workforce Protector (Formerly LayerX) Advances Enterprise Security

Key takeaways:

Secure AI acceleration: Organizations can confidently adopt and scale AI technologies safely and prevent data exposure.

Organizations can confidently adopt and scale AI technologies safely and prevent data exposure. Zero-disruption protection: The solution secures users across existing browsers, SaaS platforms, and desktop applications, without changing the network architecture or impacting the user experience.

The solution secures users across existing browsers, SaaS platforms, and desktop applications, without changing the network architecture or impacting the user experience. Redefining workforce security: Akamai Workforce Protector (formerly LayerX) secures the activities of the modern AI-powered workforce — both humans and AI agents — directly at the point of interaction, in real time, with a comprehensive interaction security platform.



CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Delivering the dedicated interaction security solution for the AI era, Akamai (NASDAQ: AKAM) today announced Akamai Workforce Protector (formerly LayerX), a security layer of a platform that already secures applications, APIs, and infrastructure. The new offering delivers comprehensive visibility, AI usage control, secure enterprise browser capabilities, and real-time data loss prevention and is also natively integrated with Akamai’s global private access solution.

Akamai Workforce Protector governs how employees engage with AI, SaaS, web, and private applications, as well as enterprise data, at the exact point of interaction. This launch also introduces advanced capabilities that extend visibility into modern desktop AI applications and emerging AI workflows.

Workforce Protector enables organizations to perform critical security functions that were previously too complex or disruptive to deploy:

Real-time AI governance: Discover “shadow AI” usage, govern how employees interact with AI tools, and enforce adaptive policies directly inside browser sessions.

Discover “shadow AI” usage, govern how employees interact with AI tools, and enforce adaptive policies directly inside browser sessions. Zero-disruption deployment: Deploy immediate controls with no user friction. Users do not have to switch browsers, and organizations do not need to redesign their network architecture.

Deploy immediate controls with no user friction. Users do not have to switch browsers, and organizations do not need to redesign their network architecture. Real-time data protection: Prevent critical data loss at the precise moment of interaction, stopping sensitive data from being uploaded to unauthorized AI models or downloaded from enterprise applications to employee endpoints.



According to the Gartner® Market Guide for Secure Enterprise Browsers, by 2028, “25% of organizations will augment existing secure remote access tools by deploying at least one secure enterprise browser technology, up from approximately 10% today.”1

1 GARTNER is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

Why interaction security matters

Modern enterprise work is no longer confined to fixed assets or physical locations. Instead, it is a continuous stream of interactions — an employee opening a SaaS app, an AI agent calling an API, or a workload reaching across an internal network. Traditional security models designed around zones and perimeters assume assets stay still.

Interaction security flips this paradigm by ensuring security follows the work, applying protection directly at the point of interaction across three domains: the workforce, applications/APIs, and infrastructure. Organizations can now safely accelerate enterprise-wide AI adoption by mitigating data exposure and governance risks at the point of interaction.

“Work is a nonstop flow of digital connections,” said Ofer Wolf, Senior Vice President, General Manager, Enterprise Security at Akamai. “With Akamai Workforce Protector, we’re making sure security follows your people and the AI agents they use wherever they go, rather than just guarding an office building. We want to give companies the safety net they need to embrace AI confidently, without slowing down their teams or forcing anyone to change how they get things done.”

Workforce Protector complements existing security investments, addressing critical gaps left by traditional Security Service Edge (SSE), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), and data loss prevention (DLP) tools. It integrates seamlessly into Akamai’s broader security portfolio, allowing enterprises to manage workforce, application, and infrastructure security under a unified vision with unmatched performance and reliability. It also leverages Akamai’s vast distributed network to allow enterprises and their users to seamlessly connect to their applications and infrastructure from anywhere at any time.

To learn more about Workforce Protector and how to secure your workforce’s AI interactions, visit the Akamai Workforce Protector page.

About Akamai

Akamai is the cybersecurity and cloud computing company that powers and protects business online. Our market-leading security solutions, superior threat intelligence, and global operations team provide defense in depth to safeguard enterprise data and applications everywhere. Akamai’s full-stack cloud computing solutions deliver performance and affordability on the world’s most distributed platform. Global enterprises trust Akamai to provide the industry-leading reliability, scale, and expertise they need to grow their business with conﬁdence. Learn more at akamai.com and akamai.com/blog , or follow Akamai Technologies on X and LinkedIn .



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