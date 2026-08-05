Monoethylene Glycol Market Size to Skyrocket USD 50.63 Billion by 2035 on Rising PET Packaging Demand | SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Monoethylene Glycol Market was valued at USD 28.38 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 50.63 billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 5.96% during 2026–2035.

Monoethylene glycol (MEG) continues to be one of the major raw materials used in the manufacture of PET and polyester fiber, hence its importance in packaging, textile, auto industry, and many other industries. The increased demand for polyester fibers for clothing and furnishing, as well as the increased use of PET packaging in the food and beverage industry, contributes to market growth.





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Growing PET Packaging and Expanding Textile Production Continue to Strengthen Global Monoethylene Glycol Market

The growing usage of PET packaging materials and steady growth in the textile industry across the world have emerged as key factors responsible for the growth of the Monoethylene Glycol market. MEG is an important feedstock material that helps in the production of polyethylene terephthalate (PET). PET finds extensive applications in the production of bottles and packaging materials. There has been a strong increase in demand for packaged food and beverage products across the globe, leading to greater production of PET and hence demand for MEG.

Segmentation Analysis

By Grade

Fiber Grade Segment captured a majority of market share of around 61%, owing to the growing demand for polyester fibers in applications such as apparels, home textiles, industrial textiles, and technical textiles in 2025. The Antifreeze Grade Segment is anticipated to witness rapid growth due to the growing production of vehicles and the growing demand for engine coolant and battery thermal management fluids for electric vehicles.

By Application

In 2025, the PET segment held around 68% market share as a result of the extensive use of PET in bottles, food packing, and beverage packing and is likely to drive the demand for MEG. Polyester fibers also had a considerable market share owing to growing demand in the global textile industry.

By End-use Industry

The market share of the Textile segment stood at around 42% in 2025 because of the extensive use of polyester fibers in applications of clothing, industrial fabrics, and home furnishings. The second important market segment was the Packaging segment because of the growing production of PET bottles for foods, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and personal care products.

By Distribution Channel

The Direct Sales category led the Monoethylene Glycol Market by having a market share of about 68% in 2025 due to long-term purchasing contracts between the leading players in the chemical industry and big industries. On the other hand, the Indirect Sales category will register the highest CAGR throughout the forecast period due to the expansion of regional distributors into developing markets.

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Regional Analysis

The Asia Pacific region turned out to be the largest regional market, which contributed approximately 42% to the total global revenue in 2025 due to the high level of production of polyester fibers, growth in PET production capacity, industrialization, and presence of key players involved in the production of MEG. The leading contribution to the regional market was made by China, which accounted for 44.0% of regional revenue due to the country's high production level of textiles, polyesters, and packaged consumer goods.

The fastest CAGR of approximately 5.2% during the forecast period is expected to be generated by the North American region due to the increasing requirement for sustainable packaging solutions, innovations in the petrochemical industry, and high investments in the bio-MEG technology.

The U.S. Monoethylene Glycol Market was valued at approximately USD 1.08 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.63 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.19%. Market growth is supported by strong petrochemical production capabilities, abundant shale gas resources, increasing demand from packaging, automotive, and textile industries, and continued investments in sustainable monoethylene glycol manufacturing technologies.

The Europe Monoethylene Glycol Market is estimated to be USD 5.96 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 10.42 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.75% during 2026–2035. The region still retains a major market share due to its well-developed chemical production industry, sustainability rules, and rising demand for recycled packaging. In 2025, Germany’s share in regional revenue was 25.0%, whereas the rise in the commercialization of bio-based monoethylene glycol and the implementation of the circular economy concept remain favorable trends for future regional development.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Monoethylene Glycol Market Report:

SABIC

Dow Inc.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

India Glycols Limited

Reliance Industries Limited

Shell Chemicals

MEGlobal

BASF SE

Huntsman Corporation

ExxonMobil Chemical

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Indian Oil Corporation Limited

Lotte Chemical Corporation

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

EQUATE Petrochemical Company

INEOS Group Limited

Formosa Plastics Corporation

PTT Global Chemical Public Company Limited

Saudi International Petrochemical Company (Sipchem)

Recent Developments

2026: SABIC expanded its portfolio of certified circular monoethylene glycol products by increasing the use of recycled and renewable feedstocks to support sustainable polyester manufacturing.

SABIC expanded its portfolio of certified circular monoethylene glycol products by increasing the use of recycled and renewable feedstocks to support sustainable polyester manufacturing. 2026: India Glycols Limited announced capacity optimization initiatives for bio-based monoethylene glycol production to meet rising demand from packaging and textile applications.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs)

PET PACKAGING DEMAND AND RECYCLING ANALYSIS – helps you evaluate global PET consumption trends, packaging demand, recycling rates, sustainability initiatives, and their impact on monoethylene glycol consumption across major industries.

– helps you evaluate global PET consumption trends, packaging demand, recycling rates, sustainability initiatives, and their impact on monoethylene glycol consumption across major industries. TEXTILE INDUSTRY DEMAND AND POLYESTER PRODUCTION METRICS – provides detailed insights into polyester fiber manufacturing, textile production capacities, apparel demand, industrial fabric applications, and regional consumption trends influencing MEG demand.

– provides detailed insights into polyester fiber manufacturing, textile production capacities, apparel demand, industrial fabric applications, and regional consumption trends influencing MEG demand. BIO-BASED MONOETHYLENE GLYCOL TECHNOLOGY ASSESSMENT – offers comprehensive analysis of bio-based MEG production technologies, renewable feedstock adoption, sustainability initiatives, carbon reduction strategies, and commercialization trends across global markets.

– offers comprehensive analysis of bio-based MEG production technologies, renewable feedstock adoption, sustainability initiatives, carbon reduction strategies, and commercialization trends across global markets. END-USE INDUSTRY AND APPLICATION ANALYSIS – delivers in-depth evaluation of PET packaging, polyester fibers, automotive coolants, antifreeze applications, industrial manufacturing, and emerging opportunities across multiple end-use sectors.

– delivers in-depth evaluation of PET packaging, polyester fibers, automotive coolants, antifreeze applications, industrial manufacturing, and emerging opportunities across multiple end-use sectors. SUPPLY CHAIN, RAW MATERIAL, AND FEEDSTOCK ANALYSIS – provides insights into ethylene availability, feedstock pricing trends, production capacity expansion, supply-demand dynamics, and their influence on global monoethylene glycol market competitiveness.

– provides insights into ethylene availability, feedstock pricing trends, production capacity expansion, supply-demand dynamics, and their influence on global monoethylene glycol market competitiveness. REGIONAL MARKET AND COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE ANALYSIS – examines regional demand patterns, production capacities, technological advancements, sustainability initiatives, strategic developments, and competitive positioning of leading monoethylene glycol manufacturers across the global market.

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Monoethylene Glycol Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 28.38 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 50.63 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.96% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Grade (Fiber, Industrial, Antifreeze)

• By Application (PET, Polyester Fibers, Antifreeze, Others)

• By End-use Industry (Packaging, Textile, Automotive, Plastics, Others)

• By Distribution Channel (Direct Sale, Indirect Sale) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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