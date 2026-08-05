EVgo Expands Fast Charging in the U.S. with Supercharger Deployment

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) (“EVgo” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest providers of public fast charging infrastructure for electric vehicles (EVs), announced plans to add “EVgo Superchargers” to its metropolitan network. The V4 Superchargers are capable of up to 500kW / 1000 Volts, bringing more fast charging choices to EV drivers.

EVgo Superchargers will appear on the in-car Tesla navigation, and Tesla drivers can be automatically routed to these sites using the Tesla Trip Planner. Deployments will start this fall, and the first EVgo Supercharger sites are expected to be operational in the second half of 2026.

Consumer demand on the EVgo network has increased over 700% in the last three years, and the addition of Superchargers will continue to accelerate EVgo’s network growth. With more than 35 NACS-equipped models anticipated by the end of 2026 and more than 3 million Tesla vehicles already sold in the U.S., this expansion will ensure EVgo continues to lead with NACS.

“EVgo is making it easier for EV drivers to find convenient fast charging, and we’re bringing more infrastructure options to communities across America to serve the growing demand for public charging,” said Badar Khan, EVgo CEO. “With this deployment, we look forward to welcoming more Tesla and NACS drivers to the EVgo network.”

EVgo Superchargers can add up to 200 miles of range in 15 minutes and will be equipped with Tesla’s Magic Dock technology, which enables CCS or NACS vehicles to charge natively without the use of an adapter. Designed for accessibility, these stations will also offer longer charging cables so every driver can easily plug in regardless of their charging inlet location.

In addition to EVgo Superchargers, EVgo’s future expansion plans include deploying its next-generation charging architecture, currently being developed at EVgo’s Innovation Lab in El Segundo, Calif. The first units are expected to be installed by the end of the year.

For more information about the EVgo network, visit www.evgo.com. For more information about Tesla Supercharger for Business, visit https://www.tesla.com/supercharger-for-business.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is one of the nation’s leading public fast charging providers. With more than 1,200 fast charging stations across 47 states, EVgo strategically deploys localized and accessible charging infrastructure by partnering with leading businesses across the U.S., including retailers, grocery stores, restaurants, shopping centers, gas stations, rideshare operators, and autonomous vehicle companies. At its dedicated Innovation Lab, EVgo performs extensive interoperability testing and has ongoing technical collaborations with leading automakers and industry partners to advance the EV charging industry and deliver a seamless charging experience.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: EVgo’s plans, projections, and expectations regarding its purchase and deployment of Tesla Superchargers, including the potential number of Superchargers to be deployed, the expected timing of such deployments, and the size and locations of expected sites; EVgo Superchargers’ capabilities, features, availability, performance, and expected benefits for EVgo’s customers; the inclusion of EVgo Superchargers in the Tesla Trip Planner; the speed and scope of EVgo’s infrastructure deployment; and the expected increase in NACS-compatible vehicles and its impact on customer demand and throughput. Forward-looking statements are based on EVgo’s management’s current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including those described under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our most recent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Reports on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictors of future results. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on the limited information currently available to EVgo as of the date hereof, which is subject to change, and EVgo does not undertake any obligation to update these statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

EVgo Contacts

For Investors:

investors@evgo.com

For Media:

press@evgo.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a10eb70a-03cb-4b07-bf0b-d440151d1b37