CCB Legal News: Coastal Financial Hit with Securities Fraud Investigation over Alleged Misrepresentations about its Banking Services – Contact BFA Law

NEW YORK, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Coastal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CCB) for potential securities fraud after its significant stock drop.

If you invested in Coastal Financial securities, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/coastal-financial-class-action-lawsuit.

Key Details of the Coastal Financial ($CCB) Class Action Investigation:

Investigation Overview: Securities fraud investigation relating to the company’s statements concerning the credit quality and financial condition of Coastal Financial’s CCBX partner relationships and banking as a service segment

Securities fraud investigation relating to the company’s statements concerning the credit quality and financial condition of Coastal Financial’s CCBX partner relationships and banking as a service segment Stock Decline: July 30, 2026 – 43.5% Stock Drop

July 30, 2026 – 43.5% Stock Drop Action: Contact BFA Law to discuss your rights





Why is Coastal Financial Being Investigated for Securities Fraud?

Coastal Financial is a bank holding company based in Everett, Washington. The company provides banking as a service to digital financial service providers, companies, and brands that want to provide financial services to their customers through the bank’s CCBX segment.

BFA is investigating whether Coastal Financial misled investors about the financial performance and credit quality of its banking as a service segment, including the company’s CCBX partner relationships.

Why did Coastal Financial’s Stock Drop?



On July 30, 2026, Coastal Financial reported its Q2 2026 financial results. The company revealed a quarterly net loss of $42.1 million, or $(2.76) per diluted common share, compared to net income of $12 million, or $0.78 per diluted common share, the prior year. Coastal Financial stated that its net loss was driven by a $68.8 million credit expense related to an unnamed CCBX partner relationship.

This news caused the price of Coastal Financial stock to decline $30.75 per share, or 43.5%, from a closing price of $70.66 per share on July 29, 2026, to $39.91 per share on July 30, 2026.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/coastal-financial-class-action-lawsuit.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Coastal Financial securities, you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis; there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/coastal-financial-class-action-lawsuit

Or contact:

Adam McCall

adam@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named “Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, “Litigation Stars” by Benchmark Litigation, among the top “500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon, “Titans of the Plaintiffs’ Bar” by Law360 and “SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters.

Most recently, The Legal 500 awarded BFA the most client satisfaction accolades of any plaintiff’s securities litigation law firm, with clients noting: “[t]here is no better service provider in the practice area,” “[t]he interest of the client is always front and center,” and “[t]here isn’t a better firm in this space.” One testimonial described the firm as “nimble and entrepreneurial,” with a “relentless focus on adding value for clients.”

Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.’s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/coastal-financial-class-action-lawsuit

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